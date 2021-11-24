DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021--
The "Operator Business Services: UAE Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Operator business revenue in the UAE is expected to increase during the forecast period, driven mainly by revenue growth from data connectivity, IoT and ICT services."
This report provides an outlook on the telecoms and ICT services market in the UAE for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. It contains forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting, unified communications and cloud services.
This report also provides short profiles of the operators that are active in the UAE business telecoms market: Etisalat and du.
This report provides:
- Forecasts for operator services to SMEs and large enterprises including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services, and ICT services such as security, co-location and hosting, unified communications and cloud services
- Quantification of revenue, connections or users, and ARPU for each service and each business segment (micro, small, medium and large)
- An estimate of the total market for ICT services and the likely share achievable by operators
- Demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment (note that we include entities in the governmental and public sectors).
Who Should Read this Report
- Operators that want to identify key areas for revenue growth, both in terms of enterprise segments and individual services.
- Vendors that are considering targeting the enterprise market.
- Third-party service providers that are seeking to collaborate with operators.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Forecast results
- Operator profiles
- Forecast methodology and assumptions
- About the author
Companies Mentioned
- Etisalat
- du
