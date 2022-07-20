DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022--
The "UAE Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Type (Diagnostic v/s Therapeutic), By Products (Activity Monitors/Trackers, Smartwatches, Patches, Smart Clothing), By Purpose, By Site, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
UAE wearable medical devices market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, etc., and growing consumer awareness about preventive healthcare measures.
Ongoing digitization trends in the healthcare industry and the launch of novel wearable medical devices are also some of the factors contributing to the growth of the UAE wearable medical devices market. Rise of market players offering innovative products to monitor blood pressure, brain activity, heart disease, blood sugar level, pain relief, hydration, temperature, and sleep of an individual is also contributing to the market growth.
Rising investments from market players in research & development activities for better healthcare management and the growing inclination of consumers towards purchasing wearable medical devices for chronic disease management, elderly care, and fitness management are supporting the UAE wearable medical devices market growth.
The launch of convenient and affordable wearable medical devices and rapid adoption of advanced digital technologies by consumers are driving the market growth. Additionally, the healthcare industry is continuously exploring new technologies and improving the quality of treatments moving towards virtual disease management, remote monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment, which is anticipated to boost the UAE wearable medical devices market in the coming years.
Furthermore, increasing focus on fitness and a healthy lifestyle and rising mortality rate due to non-communicable diseases are creating more demand for personalized monitoring and care devices, fueling the adoption of wearable medical devices in UAE.
Report Scope:
In this report, UAE wearable medical devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
UAE Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Type:
- Diagnostic
- Therapeutic
UAE Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Products:
- Activity Monitors/Trackers
- Smartwatches
- Patches
- Smart Clothing
UAE Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Purpose:
- Heart Rate
- Physical Activities
- Blood Oxygen Saturation
- Body Temperature
- Others
UAE Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Site:
- Strap/Clip/Bracelet
- Handheld
- Headband
- Shoe Sensors
- Others
UAE Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Application:
- General Health & Fitness
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- Home Healthcare
UAE Wearable Medical Devices Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Pharmacies
- E-Commerce
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Wearable Medical Devices Market
5. Voice of Customers
6. UAE Wearable Medical Devices Market Outlook
7. UAE Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market Outlook
8. UAE Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices Market Outlook
9. Market Dynamics
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
12. UAE Economic Profile
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Philips Healthcare Middle East
- Medtronic UAE
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (UAE)
- GE Healthcare UAE
- Fitbit, Inc. (UAE)
- Dexcom UAE
- Boston Scientific Corporation
