DETROIT — United Auto Workers members at the Detroit Three automakers authorized the union to call a strike against the companies when their contracts expire on Sept. 14 with "near universal approval," the union said Friday.
The UAW reported that final votes are still being tabulated, but that the combined average across Stellantis NV, General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. was 97% in favor of strike authorization.
UAW President Shawn Fain was slated to discuss the vote results in a livestreamed event Friday morning.
The vote is a formality. It offers the union the leverage of a threat to bring a halt to the automakers' operations, which has the potential to hurt profits. A 40-day national strike at GM cost the Detroit automaker $2 billion in 2019.
A lead company hasn't been selected by the union; if one is chosen, it's usually around Labor Day. Although UAW leaders have said striking isn't the goal, they haven't it out of the question, with Fain this week threatening the action if the automakers don't budge on the union's demands.
There are about 145,000 members employed at the Detroit Three compared to more than 1 million active members and retirees eligible to vote in the union's elections.
"The turnout will be an indicator of how engaged workers are, and how close they're following it," said Harley Shaiken, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, specializing in labor and the global economy. "That will tell us where the membership stands."
The UAW's demands entail a 46% wage increase over four years, a 32-hour work week for 40 hours' pay, rolling over all current supplemental employees to full-time, cost-of-living adjustments, and pensions and retiree health care for all. The total demands could increase total labor costs, including wages and benefits, to more than $100 per hour per worker. The automakers' current all-in labor costs are around $65 per hour compared to $55 at foreign automakers and $45 at Tesla Inc.
In 2022, GM, Stellantis and Ford reported adjusted operating income in North America, respectively, of $13 billion, $15.2 billion and $9.2 billion. Stellantis' profit-sharing checks were the highest at $14,760, followed by GM workers receiving $12,750 and Ford's, $9,176. Temporary and supplemental workers, however, don't receive profit-sharing checks.
The UAW has more than $825 million in its Strike and Defense Fund, according to the union. That's over $100 million more than what the UAW had at the end of 2017 ahead of the strike at GM in 2019, but the union has increased the weekly strike pay to $500 from the $250 stipend workers received when that strike began.
A national strike at all three companies, though unlikely, could represent a total economic loss of $5.6 billion if it lasted 10 days, according to East Lansing's Anderson Economic Group, a consulting group that also has done work for automakers like GM and Ford, its website says.
John Barbosa, 52, of Clinton Township has been a UAW member for nearly 19 years and is a millwright apprentice at Stellantis NV's Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio that builds the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator.
"It is a little bit of a scary time around the talks on both sides. It’s not an easy thing," he said ahead of voting to approve the strike authorization. "I see a lot of anxiety from co-workers ... from the dirty tactics of the company that they try to use and put fear into people.
"I am proud of my union brothers and sisters," he continued. "It’s good to see the resolve, and that they’re willing to stand up."
