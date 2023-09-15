Workers from each of the Detroit Three automakers remained on the picket lines Friday morning, just hours after an expired United Auto Workers contract meant employees at selected plants walked out at midnight.
The UAW walkouts involve more than 12,900 workers total, split between Ford Motor Co.'s Bronco plant in Wayne, Michigan, Stellantis NV's Jeep Wrangler plant in Toledo, Ohio, and a General Motors Co. plant in Wentzville, Missouri. There is no bargaining scheduled for Friday.
Stacey LaRouche, press secretary for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said the governor's office is staying "in close communications as negotiations for fair contracts continue."
"The strength and vitality of Michigan’s economy depends in equal parts on our skilled and dedicated labor force, as well as the Big Three Automakers whose industry has long defined our state economy," LaRouche said. "We’re hopeful all parties can come together during these negotiations to continue building on the momentum Michigan has seen these past four years and position us for even greater prosperity in the years ahead."
As the strike continued, GM CEO Mary Barra spoke on several morning shows about the walkout and how it would affect operations. Barra told CNBC that even a single plant going down could have a ripple effect.
"Our GM team members who are representing have told me time and time again that job security is very important to them," Barra said. "How you get job security is making sure you have beautifully designed cars, trucks and crossovers that people want to buy. We have those right now for all. All of our vehicles are in strong demand, both our (internal combustion engine) portfolio and our EV portfolios, so we got to get back to work so we don't lose ground."
But she also said that she believed the strike could be resolved "very quickly," noting the "historic offer on the table" that includes 20% in wage hikes over 4 1/2 years.
Speaking to Fox Business, Barra said that "if our people really understand the details of it, they're going to support it."
Striking workers at the plants in Wayne and Toledo said they need more than the current offers from the automakers.
Outside the Toledo Assembly Complex, Tony Gardell, 61, of Oregon, Ohio, a UAW member for 40 years who'd never experienced a strike until now, said it was the right call.
"We took concessions for these companies, thinking we'd get them back eventually," said Gardell, a team leader. "We never did. Now is a good time. UPS, the railroad workers, they all got stuff. Why not us?"
He hopes to see the return of cost-of-living adjustments, because it's factored into his wage and boosts pay when working overtime, whereas lump sum bonuses do not. He'd also like to see the contract preserve vacation time instead of the company applying the time to retooling shutdowns. Previously, workers would receive supplemental unemployment benefits pay.
"It should be on their money," he said.
As for any wage increases obtained, he added: "It's just going to cover inflation."
Also a major concern among picketers was the compensation of supplemental employees, or temporary part-time workers.
"They start at $15.78," said Kurt Kruger, 42, of Toledo, who works in quality. "I was a TPT for 12 years. I started at $18.93 per hour, and that was 22 years ago. There's light at the end of the tunnel, but it's bleak."
Chanelle Hardy, 18, of Toledo hired into the Jeep plant in July as a supplemental worker. She says working with the union has been a highlight of her experience, and she smiled as she said working with her more experienced colleagues is "like working with your grandparents."
But after her aunt, father and other relatives had worked the plant, coming in herself was a bit of a shock.
"Growing up, Jeep had the best jobs out there starting at $20 per hour," Hardy said. "I come in, and it's $15. This isn't the Jeep I grew up on. It's Jeep, but it's like working Walmart or Chick-fil-A."
At those wages, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said workers can get taxpayer-funded assistance from the county for food, health care and other necessities.
Added Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio: "County taxpayers are subsidizing these multimillion-dollar executive salaries, because they're not paying the workers enough. Then counties have to step up and help those workers a little bit."
Brown drove in from Cleveland to show his support on Friday morning.
"Workers never make up the dollars they lose on the strike," he said. "So nobody wants to strike. These people are hardworking, they're efficient, they're productive."
He criticized the automotive CEOs for making hundreds of times more than what their average employee does and not offering a "serious, legitimate proposal," despite record profits. He noted how it takes workers eight years to reach the top pay. All three have proposed cutting that in half at the least.
"They're not making up for what essentially were the sacrifices of the last 15 years," Brown said. "They've got to come to the table making up for that."
Brown said he spoke with President Joe Biden as well as Ford CEO Jim Farley on Thursday.
"He's very concerned," Brown said of Biden. "I won't speak for him. Nobody wants to strike. The workers don't. Nobody does. But the president understands."
Biden urged the automakers to "go further" in their contract offers during remarks delivered from the White House on Friday. The sides are far apart on economic issues, including wages. Like GM, Ford has offered 20% raises over 4 1/2 years; Stellantis has offered 17.5%, while the union's latest proposal called for 36% in wage hikes (more if compounded).
Bruce Braumhower, president of Local 12 that represents workers at the Toledo plant, said he hopes the strike will be short. Employees of at least 10 suppliers and cleaning companies will have to go on unemployment because production has stopped. He, however, wasn't surprised Jeep was chosen.
"The three plants they chose are the cash registers," he said. "It's the trucks and Jeeps."
Gerken, a former Jeep plant worker himself, said it was an "honor" for the facility to be chosen as a strike target.
"We're not militant, but we are resilient," he said. "This is a Jeep town and a union town. They're not going to break it."
Inside the fence at the Toledo complex, rows of hundreds of Jeep Wranglers were visible from Chrysler Drive, awaiting delivery. Picketers were allowing semis through the gates.
Their vehicles were sprinkled across the grass outside the gates. They set up tables of drinks and snacks, camping chairs and porta potties. Stacks of wood were ready for barrel fires in the evening.
The strikers chanted at times, and encouraged drivers to honk. Most did. One enthusiastic supporter stood up through a moonroof, fist pumping the air in passing.
UAW Region 2B Director Dave Green said other locations were considered as targets, though he declined to specify which and share specifics of how the union made its determination. The strategy, he said, is meant to keep the companies off balance based on how they proceed with the talks, which resume Saturday.
"We don't take it lightly. It's a decision that keeps you up at night," Green said. "It's not just about autoworkers, but the working class. That's the goal. If we don't stand up and fight this, it's not going to be a good tomorrow."
On the line several hours in, picketers marched at the Michigan Avenue entrances of Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant. Motorists driving by honked their horns as a show of support as TV news trucks filled the median of the street.
At one point, a semi-truck from Blue Water Trucking, based in Romeo, couldn't get into a driveway at the plant because picketers kept crossing in front of it on the sidewalk. The truck waited a few minutes before ultimately driving away, to the applause of the strikers.
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat from West Bloomfield, stopped by the line a little after 8 a.m. to speak with strikers and offer doughnuts. He shook hands and spoke with those on the line before talking to media.
“This is how you get action,” he said. “This is how you get change. They’re making the sacrifice, they’re out here. But in the long run, we’ll be stronger as a country when the American middle class and these workers get fair wages.”
He said it was critically important that striking workers get improved wages, saying that workers sacrificed during the Great Recession in 2008.
"Now, profits are strong. CEOs and senior executives are making huge increases in their pay," Peters said. "These workers deserve to have fair wages as well."
Whenever UAW workers get wage increases, he said, wages rise across Metro Detroit and the state.
Dottie Lenard, 50, of Westland, said she was glad to see the senator join them at the picket line Friday for a little while. She said she and her union brothers and sisters are in this for the long haul.
“We’re going to hold our line and stay strong till the end because we deserve everything we are asking for,” she said. “I am hoping we get a fair contract no matter how long it takes.”
Lenard, who came to the factory from another Ford plant three years ago, said she works on chassis on the assembly line. She and her co-workers work hard, she said, and the jobs take a toll on their bodies, not to mention the time away from their families.
“And family is everything,” Lenard said.
Other politicians also chimed in, offering support for workers and encouraging a quick resolution to the strike.
"Good wages and benefits are worth fighting for," Oakland County Executive David Coulter, a Democrat, said in a statement. "I support the efforts of the men and women of the United Auto Workers to secure a fair contract to ensure that they will share meaningfully in the success of the auto industry."
Democrats in Michigan's legislature also signaled their support for the workers.
"Michigan’s economy benefits when workers and industry negotiate together, in good faith, to reach consensus," Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate said in a statement released just moments after employees walked out, adding that he wants to see a fair contract for the UAW that "maintains a competitive edge" for the automakers.
"The auto industry is Michigan’s legacy and its future, and there is surely a path forward that ensures our workers and our economy can continue to thrive," he continued.
Unifor, the Canadian autoworkers union with contracts that expire at 11:59 p.m. Monday, expressed support for the walkouts in a statement from President Lana Payne addressed to Fain and UAW members: "We stand in solidarity with UAW members as you exercise your fundamental right to strike.
"Autoworkers in Canada and North America have a history of setting industry standards that extend past the Detroit Three," Payne said. "What we win at the bargaining table raises the bar for all working people. The jobs of unionized autoworkers go well beyond just building cars — they build strong, vibrant, communities on both sides of the border.
©2023 www.detroitnews.com. Visit at detroitnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.