Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by UBS on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Mr. Khosrowshahi is scheduled to appear at 7:00am PT (10:00am ET).
A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.
About Uber
Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 25 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.
