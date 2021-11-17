SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced the launch of Uber One, a brand new membership program that brings together the best of Uber rides, delivery and groceries. As the only membership program providing discounts and exclusive experiences across both rides and delivery, Uber One is designed to help members navigate everyday life.
As Uber helps customers go anywhere and get anything, Uber One provides members with savings and an elevated experience on everyday moments. Whether it’s a ride to and from work, getting dinner on the table, or stocking the refrigerator, Uber One offers member-only upgrades such as top-rated drivers on rides, premium support, and the new Uber One Promise: members get $5 in Uber Cash on eligible deliveries if our Latest Arrival estimate (shown after an order is placed) is wrong.
For $9.99 per month or an annual price of $99.99, Uber One includes:
- Member pricing guaranteed with 5% off all eligible rides and 5% off eligible delivery orders on food, grocery, alcohol and more
- Unlimited $0 Delivery Fee on $15+ orders and $30+ grocery orders
- Priority service with top-rated drivers on rides and elevated member support
- Uber One Promise: members get $5 in Uber Cash on eligible deliveries if our Latest Arrival estimate (shown after an order is placed) is wrong
- Exclusive access to perks like special offers and promotions, and invite-only experiences
"We want our customers to experience firsthand how Uber can make their every day more effortless,” said Awaneesh Verma, head of Membership at Uber. “Uber One offers elevated access to all of Uber: rides, delivery, and groceries. Members get preferred pricing, premium support, and surprise and delight perks that can make every day more fun.”
To join Uber One, open the Uber or Uber Eats apps. Tap on the account followed by the Uber One module. Review the benefits and Terms, tap Choose Plan and then select the monthly or annual offering. To celebrate the launch of Uber One, the annual plan will be offered at a special price of $49.99, which is 50% off the regular annual plan price, from November 17-29.
About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 25 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.
