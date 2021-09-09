REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2021--
Ubiquitous Energy, a next-generation technology company developing truly transparent solar products, working with developer Morgan Creek Ventures, has successfully installed fully transparent, electricity-generating windows featuring UE Power™ in a newly constructed energy-efficient building. This building, Boulder Commons II located at 2530 Junction Place, is part of a series of energy-efficient commercial office buildings in Boulder, Colorado, from Morgan Creek Ventures.
Ubiquitous Energy’s transparent photovoltaic coating, UE Power™, developed over a decade with the glass industry after being invented at MIT, generates electricity from non-visible light while looking virtually invisible. The UE Power™ coating generates electricity on the full surface of the window glass without patterns, borders or color tints. The electricity gets collected and transmitted through wiring built discreetly into the window frame, and it can then be fed into the building to power a variety of products or increase the overall energy efficiency of the building.
UE Power™ windows can be used in addition to solar cells on a rooftop or other parts of a building, increasing the building area available for power generation by enabling the full facade area to collect energy. For example, the Boulder Commons II building also has conventional opaque solar panels mounted on the walls of the building, which integrate in tandem with the UE Power™ window on the glass part of the facade.
“Everyone loves the look of glass, and our transparent solar technology enables earth-friendly energy efficiency without compromising on the beautiful design aesthetics of glass. We are very pleased to have UE Power transparent solar windows as part of Morgan Creek’s new energy-efficient building in Boulder working in conjunction with the traditional solar panels mounted on the building,” said Veeral Hardev, Ubiquitous Energy Vice President of Strategy. “This installation serves as a great model of how UE Power transparent solar technology can be integrated into commercial buildings to help make them more energy efficient and help achieve net-zero energy. We want every window to be electricity generating, while remaining invisible to allow people see clearly out to the world.”
The UE Power™ installation at Boulder Commons II also has an energy monitoring system that Ubiquitous Energy will use to log performance data over time as well as an energy storage system that can be used to power various applications in the future.
About Ubiquitous Energy
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Ubiquitous Energy is a next-generation technology company that provides transparent solar windows to both commercial and residential customers. A world leader in transparent photovoltaics, its award-winning technology was born from some of the world's most prestigious university labs and is the world's only truly transparent solar product. UE Power™ is a solar coating that integrates into standard windows without sacrificing beauty, design or transparency, with endless possibilities for future applications.
