UC Berkeley Extension is pleased to announce the launch of academic-enhancer and career-changer tracks for students interested in becoming competitive applicants to the health professions program of their dreams. The Post-Baccalaureate Health Professions Program provides opportunities for students to realize their educational and career goals by strengthening their knowledge base and professional competencies before applying to their intended health careers.
This rigorous program now offers specialized tracks for career changers and academic enhancers who are looking to maximize their graduate admission opportunities.
The Career Changer track is ideal for students without a science background and who are interested in changing their occupation and preparing for a path toward a health-related profession. Working closely with academic advisers, each career-changing student will be able to create a customized academic plan to fulfill all requirements needed in order to be a competitive applicant to their chosen health profession. Students can take the required lower-division science prerequisites in person, along with upper-division science electives that are available online.
“As someone who previously worked in education, I appreciated that someone was willing to sit down with me and outline the process and steps I needed to take in order to succeed,” affirms alumna Anne Chiruvolu, who is now an associate veterinarian and graduate of University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine. “It was also reassuring to talk with other people on the same path as most of us were career changers who had been out of school for a while. All of us were successful in getting accepted into our programs of choice, and I'm still in touch with some of them.”
The Academic Enhancer track is ideal for students who hold a science degree and have completed the required science coursework but need to improve their GPA to become academically competitive for a career in the health care field. Working closely with academic advisers, each student will be able to create a customized academic plan to increase competitiveness needed to apply to their chosen health profession. Students are eligible to take all of their upper-division courses in this track fully online!
“I had interviewers take notice of my grades in undergrad versus in the post-bacc,” says alumna Cassandra Smith, current UC Irvine School of Medicine student. “They noticed how much it improved in the post-bacc while I was working as a nurse. It showed them that I was motivated and was able to juggle a full workload. I was able to focus on what was important.”
Students in both tracks receive extensive support, such as
- Complete a customizable in-person or online program.
- Choose from myriad lower-division and upper-division science courses.
- Take evening and weekend courses.
- Enroll in courses during our fall, spring and summer terms.
- Receive individualized academic advising.
- Take advantage of discounted test prep through Kaplan.
- Complete the Health Careers Seminar courses to be prepared to competitively apply to health-related professions schools.
“We are excited to launch these separate pathways at UC Berkeley Extension so that we can increase access to students by offering flexibility and courses in various modalities to help them achieve their academic and career goals,” says Monica GuhaMajumdar, Ph.D., Post-Baccalaureate Health Professions Program Director. “Our rolling admissions offer students the opportunity to start anytime and progress at their own pace through building individualized plans with expert guidance from our academic adviser and program director.”
Get Started Today
Visit extension.berkeley.edu to peruse sample coursework schedules by intended health professions school. Courses meet the academic standards of the University of California, Berkeley, while comprehensive advising ensures that your education is of the highest quality. When ready to apply to this program, we accept applications on a rolling basis and students are welcome to apply at any time. We recommend that they complete the application, including all necessary elements, at least two months prior to the target enrollment date.
