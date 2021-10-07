UCW Logistics Hires Allen as Human Resources Business Partner

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
UCW Logistics hired Mary Jo Allen as human resources business partner in their Greenville, South Carolina office. Allen will support UCW Logistics in all aspects of personnel management from recruiting, hiring, and retaining great people, to helping employees in their personal and professional growth. UCW Logistics is dedicated to a cultural vision of “Building Something That Matters.” Allen will support the senior leadership team in ensuring the company’s values are clearly communicated and are being carried out on a day-to-day basis.
With over 15 years of progressive HR experience, Allen joins UCW Logistics from Cameron Ashley Building Products where she partnered with leadership to proactively identify and address employee-related issues, manage the recruiting and hiring process, investigate and manage conflict, and develop and implement corporate policies for increased efficiency. Allen graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science degree.
“In this new role, Allen will enhance communication and improve HR functions to foster employee development and company growth. We are thrilled to have Mary Jo as part of our UCW team and excited for the opportunities for growth,” said Evan Cramer, CEO of UCW Logistics. Warren East, CEO of Union Service Industries added, “Our team needs support in their roles and responsibilities, and we are thrilled that Mary Jo, with her vast experience and skills, has joined the team.”
UCW Logistics specializes in customized logistics solutions with outstanding customer service for shippers of all sizes across North America. Parent company, Willey Family Ventures, manages several businesses in logistics and distribution including UCW Logistics of Greenville(SC) and Winston-Salem(NC), Union Compress Warehouse of West Memphis(AR), Union Compress of Cordele(GA), and Service Steel and Pipe of Shreveport(LA). For more information, contact Evan Cramer at (864) 516-1980 or visit www.ucwlogistics.com.
