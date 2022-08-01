UEI and Hunter Douglas Release the New PowerView Gen 3 Gateway and Remote Control

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced today that, as part of an ongoing supply relationship with Hunter Douglas, UEI has been selected to co-develop and manufacture the recently released PowerView® Gen 3 Remote and PowerView Gen 3 Gateway from Hunter Douglas. PowerView Gen 3 is the next generation of Hunter Douglas’ exclusive automated shade system. The new system is completely reimagined to make automated shading simpler, more reliable, and more scalable. It is built on Bluetooth Low Energy wireless technology which provides an increased operating range and improved reliability with real-time, two-way communications. It also streamlines the installation process regardless of whether a single shade install is desired, or an entire home shade system.