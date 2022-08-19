NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022--
Unite Health Share Ministries™ (UHSM) is proud to celebrate National Wellness Month, recognized throughout August, by promoting self-care and stress management with the recent launch of its "Mental Health Mondays" initiative. Each week, mental health and wellness advocate and UHSM ambassador Brittney Moses will share tips for gratitude, physical activity, morning routine ideas and other ideas for emotional wellness on social media to encourage positive mental health exercises.
Meant to foster community and connection in the wellness industry, National Wellness Month began in 2018 to inspire consumers to focus on wellness and provide a platform for the wellness community to highlight its services and benefits. It has inspired the public to prioritize individual health as an ongoing practice of small, daily habits that allow proper stress management, boost productivity and encourage a happier/healthier mindset.
"You have to take care of your mind, body and spirit. Just as God has the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, it's all built on a tripod. You can't have one without the other; it needs to be balanced," said Christopher Jin, UHSM President. "UHSM believes promoting a strong mind-body spiritual connection is a key component to living an overall healthy lifestyle, which is why we develop educational campaigns throughout the year to promote the triad of a healthier mind, body and spirit."
The need for convenient health resources in a chaotic lifestyle has never been greater. UHSM strives to support growing families with a busy schedule to ensure they have programs that fit their lifestyle and have confidence in their healthcare. With access to the largest independent PHCS® PPO network and convenient CVS Caremark™ pharmacy locations nationwide, members can access services when they need them most. And with perks such as the telehealth program available later this year, accessing healthcare services anytime, anyplace will be easier than ever.
Additionally, UHSM has launched its Faith Friday campaign, providing the opportunity each week for member prayer requests, guidance, inspiration, bible verses and more. Along with its wellness initiatives, UHSM continues to offer community resources to its members with full memberships to wellness sites like Noom, Fitbod and Pray.com. For more information on UHSM's holistic approach to wellness, visit https://www.uhsm.com/community.
ABOUT UHSM
UHSM (Unite Health Share Ministries) is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and UHSM stands alone as the only health share that offers members access to true prescription coverage through the CVS Caremark network. UHSM members also have access to nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists through the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs to its members. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities.
