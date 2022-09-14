NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022--
UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will be hosting its Investor Day on September 27, 2022. Formal presentations will run from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm PT.
Members of the UiPath executive leadership team will host a series of presentations that will focus on the Company’s strategic priorities, key growth initiatives, and financials. The agenda will also include a customer panel as well as a live Q&A session. Institutional investors and sell-side analysts interested in attending are encouraged to register by contacting the UiPath Investor Relations Team ( investor.relations@uipath.com ).
A live video webcast of the formal investor presentation will be accessible beginning at 12:30 pm PT from the UiPath Investor Relations website ( https://ir.uipath.com ). A replay of the event will also be available after its completion.
The live event will take place at the UiPath FORWARD 5 Conference being held at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Investor Day attendees are invited to attend the entire FORWARD 5 user conference, which will start immediately after the investor program and run through Thursday, September 29.
About UiPath
UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.
