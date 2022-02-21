DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2022--
The "InsurTech Market in UK 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The InsurTech market in UK is poised to grow by $4.2 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 43.74% during the forecast period.
This report on the InsurTech market in UK provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the need to improve business efficiency and the dominance of government regulations on mandatory insurance coverages in the UK. The study identifies the increased need for greater customer satisfaction as one of the prime reasons driving the InsurTech market growth in UK during the next few years.
The InsurTech market in UK is segmented as below:
By Deployment
- On-Premises
- Cloud
- Value Chain Positioning
- Marketing & Distribution
- IT Support
- Policy Administration & Management
- Claim Management
- Others
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading InsurTech market vendors in UK that include:
- Charles Taylor Ltd.
- Cuvva Ltd.
- DeadHappy Ltd.
- Digital Fineprint Ltd.
- ExtraCover Ltd.
- F2X Group Ltd.
- Quantemplate Technologies Inc.
- Sprout.ai Ltd.
- Uinsure Ltd.
- Wrisk Ltd.
Also, the InsurTech market in UK analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2qo9c
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005222/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/21/2022 07:21 AM/DISC: 02/21/2022 07:22 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005222/en