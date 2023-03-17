FILE - Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith leaves Birmingham Crown Court on Sept. 28, 2022 after she was acquitted on the charges of assaulting footballer Dalian Atkinson before his death in August 2016. Bettley-Smith was allowed to keep her job Friday March 17, 2023 after a disciplinary panel found her guilty of gross misconduct for unlawfully clubbing former professional soccer player Dalian Atkinson, who died after another officer used a stun gun and kicked him in the head.