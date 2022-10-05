This photo provided by the University of Lethbridge shows Ukrainian nationals Vlada Hozalova (3) and Vika Kovalevska (4) on the court during basketball practice at the University of Lethbridge, in Lethbridge, Alberta, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Kovalevska and Hozalova have found brief sanctuary from the war in their homeland playing for the University of Lethbridge. The pair fled their Ukrainian homes and arrived in Canada in May. Kovalevska and Hozalova are friends who have played internationally for Ukraine’s under-20 women’s team.