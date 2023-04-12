FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a speech during his visit to Warsaw, Poland, April 5, 2023. Ukraine is promising to investigate a gruesome video circulating on social media that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier. Zelenksyy on Wednesday, April 12 blamed Russia and said the violence would not be forgotten, while the Kremlin called the footage “horrible” but said it needed to be verified.