North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.