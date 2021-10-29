FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 file photo, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a COVID-19 vaccination centre at in London. Johnson flies to a G20 summit in Rome with one big goal: persuade the leaders of the world’s biggest economies to make ambitious climate change commitments at next week’s U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. But Johnson’s Brexit-tarnished global image mean his arm-twisting power may be limited.