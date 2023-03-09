BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2023--

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced financial results for the thirteen-week period ("fourth quarter") and fifty-two-week period ("fiscal year") ended January 28, 2023 compared to the same periods ended January 29, 2022.

 

“Ulta Beauty’s strong fourth quarter results punctuate an exceptional year with record sales, profitability, and member growth, reflecting robust demand and best-in-class execution,” said Dave Kimbell, chief executive officer. “For the first time in our 33-year history, Ulta Beauty’s annual revenue surpassed ten billion dollars, our annual net income exceeded one billion dollars, and we exceeded 40 million Ultamate Rewards members. These milestone achievements demonstrate the power of Ulta Beauty’s highly differentiated model, the health of the growing beauty category, and our winning culture and outstanding teams.”

Kimbell continued, “As we move into fiscal 2023, we remain optimistic about the strength and resiliency of the beauty category, and I am excited about the opportunities ahead to continue to expand our leadership position, capture market share gains, and drive long term value for all our stakeholders.”

For the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2022

  • Net sales increased 18.2% to $3.2 billion compared to $2.7 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 primarily due to the favorable impact from the continued resilience of the beauty category, retail price increases, and the impact of new brands and product innovation compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Comparable sales (sales for stores open at least 14 months and e-commerce sales) increased 15.6% compared to an increase of 21.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, driven by a 13.6% increase in transactions and a 1.8% increase in average ticket.
  • Gross profit increased 18.0% to $1.2 billion compared to $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit of 37.6% was flat compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, primarily due to leverage of fixed costs, favorable channel mix shifts, and strong growth in other revenue, offset by higher inventory shrink.
  • Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 17.3% to $762.7 million compared to $650.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 23.6% compared to 23.8% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, primarily due to leverage of marketing expenses and incentive compensation due to higher sales, partially offset by deleverage of store payroll and benefits due to wage investments and deleverage in corporate overhead due to strategic investments.
  • Operating income increased 19.2% to $447.6 million, or 13.9% of net sales, compared to $375.6 million, or 13.8% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • The tax rate increased to 24.6% compared to 22.9% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Net income increased 17.8% to $340.8 million compared to $289.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 23.5% to $6.68, including a $0.02 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation, compared to $5.41 including a $0.05 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

For the Full Year of Fiscal 2022

  • Net sales increased 18.3% to $10.2 billion compared to $8.6 billion in fiscal 2021, primarily due to the favorable impact from the continued resilience of the beauty category, retail price increases, the impact of new brands and product innovation, increased social occasions, and fewer COVID-19 limitations compared to fiscal 2021.
  • Comparable sales increased 15.6% compared to an increase of 37.9% in fiscal 2021, driven by a 10.8% increase in transactions and a 4.3% increase in average ticket.
  • Gross profit increased 20.1% to $4.0 billion compared to $3.4 billion in fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit increased to 39.6% compared to 39.0% in fiscal 2021, primarily due to leverage of fixed costs, strong growth in other revenue, and favorable channel mix shifts, partially offset by higher inventory shrink and lower merchandise margin.
  • SG&A expenses increased 16.2% to $2.4 billion compared to $2.1 billion in fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses decreased to 23.5% compared to 23.9% in fiscal 2021, primarily due to lower marketing expenses and leverage of incentive compensation due to higher sales, partially offset by deleverage of corporate overhead due to strategic investments and deleverage of store payroll and benefits due to wage investments.
  • Operating income increased 26.3% to $1.6 billion, or 16.1% of net sales, compared to $1.3 billion, or 15.0% of net sales, in fiscal 2021.
  • The tax rate increased to 24.4% compared to 23.9% in fiscal 2021.
  • Net income increased 26.0% to $1.2 billion compared to $985.8 million in fiscal 2021.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 33.5% to $24.01, including a $0.07 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation, compared to $17.98 including a $0.13 benefit due to income tax accounting for stock-based compensation, in fiscal 2021.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $737.9 million.

Merchandise inventories, net at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $1.6 billion compared to $1.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The $104.2 million increase was primarily due to the opening of 47 new stores since January 29, 2022, inventory to support new brand launches and brand expansions, and inventory cost increases.

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased 722,457 shares of its common stock at a cost of $328.1 million. During fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased 2.2 million shares of its common stock at a cost of $900.0 million. As of January 28, 2023, $1.1 billion remained available under the $2.0 billion share repurchase program announced in March 2022.

Store Update

Real estate activity in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 included 12 new stores located in Garden Grove, CA; Glendale, AZ; Hartsdale, NY; Hollister, CA; Indianapolis, IN; Liverpool, NY; Nanuet, NY; Oklahoma City, OK; Richmond, TX; Rock Springs, WY; Tullahoma, TN; and Woburn, MA. In addition, the Company relocated one store and remodeled 12 stores. During fiscal 2022, the Company opened 47 new stores, relocated 12 stores, and remodeled 20 stores.

At the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company operated 1,355 stores totaling 14.2 million square feet.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

For fiscal 2023, the Company plans to:

 

 

 

 

 

FY23 Outlook

Net sales

 

 

$10.95 billion to $11.05 billion

Comparable sales

 

 

4% to 5%

New stores, net

 

 

25-30

Remodel and relocation projects

 

 

20-30

Operating margin

 

 

14.7% to 15.0%

Diluted earnings per share

 

 

$24.70 to $25.40

Share repurchases

 

 

approximately $900 million

Effective tax rate

 

 

approximately 24.6%

Capital expenditures

 

 

$400 million to $475 million

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

$245 million to $250 million

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 results is scheduled for today, March 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 704-4453. The conference call will also be webcast live at https://ulta.com/investor. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 23, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512‑2921 and entering conference ID number 13735500.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together All Things Beauty, All in One Place ®. Today, Ulta Beauty operates 1,355 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect the company’s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “estimates,” “targets,” “strategies” or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon the company’s historical performance and on current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the company or any other person that the future plans, estimates, targets, strategies or expectations contemplated by the company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation:

  • changes in the overall level of consumer spending and volatility in the economy, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and geo-political events;
  • the impact of current inflationary cost pressures on payroll, benefits, supply chain, and other operating costs;
  • our ability to sustain our growth plans and successfully implement our long-range strategic and financial plan;
  • the ability to execute our operational excellence priorities, including continuous improvement, Project SOAR (our replacement enterprise resource planning platform), and supply chain optimization;
  • epidemics, pandemics or natural disasters that have and could continue to negatively impact sales;
  • our ability to gauge beauty trends and react to changing consumer preferences in a timely manner;
  • the possibility that we may be unable to compete effectively in our highly competitive markets;
  • the possibility that cybersecurity or information security breaches and other disruptions could compromise our information or result in the unauthorized disclosure of confidential information;
  • the possibility of material disruptions to our information systems;
  • the failure to maintain satisfactory compliance with applicable privacy and data protection laws and regulations;
  • the possibility that the capacity of our distribution and order fulfillment infrastructure and the performance of our distribution centers and fast fulfillment centers may not be adequate to support our expected future growth plans;
  • changes in the wholesale cost of our products;
  • a decline in operating results that has and may continue to lead to asset impairment and store closure charges;
  • the possibility that new store openings and existing locations may be impacted by developer or co-tenant issues;
  • our ability to attract and retain key executive personnel;
  • the impact of climate change on our business operations and/or supply chain;
  • our ability to successfully execute our common stock repurchase program or implement future common stock repurchase programs; and
  • other risk factors detailed in the company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including risk factors contained in its Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022, as such may be amended or supplemented in its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The company’s filings with the SEC are available at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Exhibit 1

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

13 Weeks Ended

 

 

January 28,

 

January 29,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

Net sales

 

$

3,226,773

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

2,729,388

 

100.0

%

Cost of sales

 

 

2,014,270

 

 

62.4

%

 

 

1,702,059

 

62.4

%

Gross profit

 

 

1,212,503

 

 

37.6

%

 

 

1,027,329

 

37.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

762,706

 

 

23.6

%

 

 

649,968

 

23.8

%

Pre-opening expenses

 

 

2,179

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

1,739

 

0.1

%

Operating income

 

 

447,618

 

 

13.9

%

 

 

375,622

 

13.8

%

Interest (income) expense, net

 

 

(4,378

)

 

(0.1

%)

 

 

467

 

0.1

%

Income before income taxes

 

 

451,996

 

 

14.0

%

 

 

375,155

 

13.7

%

Income tax expense

 

 

111,245

 

 

3.4

%

 

 

85,789

 

3.1

%

Net income

 

$

340,751

 

 

10.6

%

 

$

289,366

 

10.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

6.73

 

 

 

 

$

5.44

 

 

Diluted

 

$

6.68

 

 

 

 

$

5.41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

50,624

 

 

 

 

 

53,163

 

 

Diluted

 

 

50,976

 

 

 

 

 

53,519

 

 

Exhibit 2

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

52 Weeks Ended

 

 

January 28,

 

January 29,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Net sales

 

$

10,208,580

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

8,630,889

 

100.0

%

Cost of sales

 

 

6,164,070

 

 

60.4

%

 

 

5,262,335

 

61.0

%

Gross profit

 

 

4,044,510

 

 

39.6

%

 

 

3,368,554

 

39.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

2,395,299

 

 

23.5

%

 

 

2,061,545

 

23.9

%

Pre-opening expenses

 

 

10,601

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

9,517

 

0.1

%

Operating income

 

 

1,638,610

 

 

16.1

%

 

 

1,297,492

 

15.0

%

Interest (income) expense, net

 

 

(4,934

)

 

0.0

%

 

 

1,663

 

0.0

%

Income before income taxes

 

 

1,643,544

 

 

16.1

%

 

 

1,295,829

 

15.0

%

Income tax expense

 

 

401,136

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

309,992

 

3.6

%

Net income

 

$

1,242,408

 

 

12.2

%

 

$

985,837

 

11.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

24.17

 

 

 

 

$

18.09

 

 

Diluted

 

$

24.01

 

 

 

 

$

17.98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

51,403

 

 

 

 

 

54,482

 

 

Diluted

 

 

51,738

 

 

 

 

 

54,841

 

 

Exhibit 3

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

 

 

January 28,

 

January 29,

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

737,877

 

$

431,560

 

Receivables, net

 

 

199,422

 

 

233,682

 

Merchandise inventories, net

 

 

1,603,451

 

 

1,499,218

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

130,246

 

 

110,814

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

 

38,308

 

 

5,909

 

Total current assets

 

 

2,709,304

 

 

2,281,183

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,009,273

 

 

914,476

 

Operating lease assets

 

 

1,561,263

 

 

1,482,256

 

Goodwill

 

 

10,870

 

 

10,870

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

1,312

 

 

1,538

 

Deferred compensation plan assets

 

 

35,382

 

 

38,409

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

43,007

 

 

35,647

 

Total assets

 

$

5,370,411

 

$

4,764,379

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

559,527

 

$

552,730

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

444,278

 

 

364,797

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

394,677

 

 

353,579

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

 

283,293

 

 

274,118

 

Accrued income taxes

 

 

 

 

12,786

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

1,681,775

 

 

1,558,010

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

 

1,619,883

 

 

1,572,638

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

55,346

 

 

39,693

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

53,596

 

 

58,665

 

Total liabilities

 

 

3,410,600

 

 

3,229,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,959,811

 

 

1,535,373

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

5,370,411

 

$

4,764,379

 

Exhibit 4

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

 

 

52 Weeks Ended

 

 

January 28,

 

January 29,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

1,242,408

 

 

$

985,837

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

241,372

 

 

 

268,460

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

 

301,912

 

 

 

276,229

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

15,653

 

 

 

(25,666

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

43,044

 

 

 

47,259

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

6,688

 

 

 

5,358

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Receivables

 

 

34,260

 

 

 

(40,573

)

Merchandise inventories

 

 

(104,233

)

 

 

(331,003

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(19,432

)

 

 

(3,412

)

Income taxes

 

 

(45,182

)

 

 

(35,652

)

Accounts payable

 

 

8,309

 

 

 

66,156

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

48,249

 

 

 

58,598

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

41,098

 

 

 

79,196

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(324,500

)

 

 

(303,914

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

 

(7,731

)

 

 

12,392

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

1,481,915

 

 

 

1,059,265

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(312,126

)

 

 

(172,187

)

Other investments

 

 

(2,458

)

 

 

(4,297

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(314,584

)

 

 

(176,484

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common shares

 

 

(900,033

)

 

 

(1,521,925

)

Stock options exercised

 

 

46,011

 

 

 

40,386

 

Purchase of treasury shares

 

 

(6,992

)

 

 

(15,677

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(861,014

)

 

 

(1,497,216

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

(56

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

306,317

 

 

 

(614,491

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

 

431,560

 

 

 

1,046,051

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

 

$

737,877

 

 

$

431,560

 

Exhibit 5

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Store Update

 

 

 

Total stores open

 

Number of stores

 

Number of stores

 

Total stores

 

 

at beginning of the

 

opened during the

 

closed during the

 

open at

Fiscal 2022

 

quarter

 

quarter

 

quarter

 

end of the quarter

1 st Quarter

 

1,308

 

10

 

0

 

1,318

2 nd Quarter

 

1,318

 

7

 

0

 

1,325

3 rd Quarter

 

1,325

 

18

 

0

 

1,343

4 th Quarter

 

1,343

 

12

 

0

 

1,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross square feet for

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total gross square

 

stores opened or

 

Gross square feet for

 

Total gross square

 

 

feet at beginning of

 

expanded during the

 

stores closed

 

feet at end of the

Fiscal 2022

 

the quarter

 

quarter

 

during the quarter

 

quarter

1 st Quarter

 

13,770,438

 

90,905

 

0

 

13,861,343

2 nd Quarter

 

13,861,343

 

61,257

 

0

 

13,922,600

3 rd Quarter

 

13,922,600

 

151,730

 

0

 

14,074,330

4 th Quarter

 

14,074,330

 

126,073

 

0

 

14,200,403

Exhibit 6

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Sales by Category

The following tables set forth the approximate percentage of net sales by primary category:

 

 

 

13 Weeks Ended

 

 

January 28,

 

January 29,

 

2023

 

2022

Cosmetics

 

40%

 

41%

Haircare products and styling tools

 

20%

 

20%

Skincare

 

16%

 

15%

Fragrance and bath

 

18%

 

18%

Services

 

3%

 

3%

Accessories and other

 

3%

 

3%

 

 

100%

 

100%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

52 Weeks Ended

 

 

January 28,

 

January 29,

 

 

2023

 

2022

Cosmetics

 

42%

 

43%

Haircare products and styling tools

 

21%

 

20%

Skincare

 

17%

 

17%

Fragrance and bath

 

14%

 

14%

Services

 

3%

 

3%

Accessories and other

 

3%

 

3%

 

 

100%

 

100%

 

