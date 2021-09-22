Ulta Beauty Announces MUSE 100, Honoring Black Voices in Beauty

BOLINGBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2021--
Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, today announced the MUSE 100, a celebration of 100 inspiring Black voices in beauty, each of whom will be awarded with a MUSE 100 grant to further their impact. Representing the next chapter of its MUSE platform to Magnify, Uplift, Support and Empower Black voices in beauty, the MUSE 100 is another tangible way the leading retailer is actively working to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion.
“We understand our responsibility to inspire positive change and drive greater diversity, equity and inclusion in our industry,” said Dave Kimbell, CEO, Ulta Beauty. “The MUSE 100 champions those who have succeeded in making so much beauty possible, those who represent the future and those who have inspiring stories that deserve to be shared and supported. We are proud to honor and uplift these 100 Muses and hope others find inspiration in learning their stories while celebrating with us.”
The MUSE 100 recognizes a variety of merits including vision, leadership, and the ability to stimulate change, uphold values and champion inclusivity. Spanning beauty brand founders, makeup artists, activists, authors and more, each honoree’s accomplishments were reviewed and selected by the Ulta Beauty DE&I Counsel with input from a panel of industry leaders: Ulta Beauty’s diversity, equity and inclusion advisor Tracee Ellis Ross, Cosmopolitan’s beauty director Julee Wilson, entrepreneur and co-founder of Melanin Haircare Whitney White and celebrity stylist Mecca James Williams.
Each honoree will be awarded with a MUSE 100 grant of $10,000 to accelerate their continued impact and influence, totaling a commitment that exceeds $1 million from Ulta Beauty. These funds are in addition to the $25 million DE&I commitments made by the company in February of this year.
“I’m excited and consistently encouraged by Ulta Beauty’s continued commitments,” said Tracee Ellis Ross, DE&I advisor at Ulta Beauty, CEO and founder of PATTERN Beauty. “The MUSE 100 demonstrates a significant evolution of Ulta Beauty’s mission to uplift Black voices. By shining a light on these inspiring changemakers, we empower Black communities and continue the important work of fostering foundational change.”
In addition to being featured on the Ulta Beauty MUSE 100 website, honoree stories will be shared on Ulta Beauty’s social channels and further amplified via the company’s media partnerships to celebrate individual ventures and inspire others. Following is a closer look at the MUSE 100:
Makeup Magicians: Those making the world more beautiful – artists and innovators in makeup
- Dev Doee Makeup artist and chief creative officer of We Are Fluide
- Raisa Flowers Makeup artist and model
- Jaleesa Jaikaran Makeup artist and content creator
- Renee Loiz Celebrity makeup artist
- Kay-Lani Martinez Beauty content creator
- Darius McKiver Makeup artist and content creator
- Kenneth Senegal Makeup artist and storyteller
- Uzo Ukaeje Director of global artistry for NARS
- Michela Wariebi Makeup artist and educator
- Alana Wright Makeup artist, work featured on Emmy-nominated television shows
Hair Raisers: Stylists and influencers changing the hair game one lock, braid, twist at a time
- Yene Damtew Celebrity hairstylist and salon owner
- Vernon Francois Celebrity hairstylist and educator
- Tiffini Gatlin CEO and founder of Latched and Hooked Beauty
- Rochelle Graham-Campbell Content creator, CEO and founder of Alikay Naturals
- Felicia Leatherwood Celebrity natural hairstylist and beauty speaker
- Michelle O’Connor Global artistic director and hair stylist
- Jewellianna Palencia Haircare guru
- Lacy Redway Celebrity and fashion hairstylist
- Pekela Riley Celebrity hairstylist, salon owner and educator
- Myleik Teele CEO and founder of curlBOX
Style Setters: Icons and trend setters in the fashion space
- Nana Agyemang CEO and founder of EveryStylishGirl
- Kahlana Barfield Brown Fashion and beauty editor
- Kellie Brown Content creator and founder of And I Get Dressed
- Brandice Daniel Founder and CEO of Harlem Fashion Row
- Naomi Elizee Market editor at Vogue
- Gabi Gregg Style influencer and body positivity activist
- Antoine Gregory Fashion consultant and founder of Black Fashion Fair
- Hannah Harris Digital marketer and creator of Brown Girl Hands
- Rajni Jacques Global head of fashion and beauty at Snap Inc
- Kia Marie Stylist and content creator
Well Makers: Leaders and founders celebrating the beauty of wellness and mental health
- Tai Beauchamp, Malaika Jones & Nia Jones Founders of BROWN GIRL Jane
- Aeshia DeVore Branch Founder of Pretty Girls Sweat
- Ivirlei Brookes Actress, coach and, founder of Mavenelle
- Dr. Jessica Clemons Board-certified psychiatrist
- Alexandra Elle Author, certified breathwork coach and writer
- Denise Francis Motivational speaker, founder of The Self Love Organization INC
- Camesha Jones Founder of Sista Afya Community Mental Wellness
- Dr. Caroline Robinson Board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist
- Millana Snow Entrepreneur and health and wellness coach
- Trinity Mouzon Wofford CEO and co-founder of Golde
Story Shifters: Those telling the stories of Black beauty
- Deanii Scottie Beam Media personality and model
- Sesali Bowen Writer and body positivity activist
- Keah Brown Author, writer and disability activist
- Rachel Cargle Author, speaker and activist
- Marjon Carlos Journalist, author and public speaker
- Matthew A Cherry Film director, writer and producer
- Michaela Angela Davis Writer, activist and cultural commentator
- Akilah Hughes Writer, comedian, YouTube personality
- Jari Jones Actress, mode45l & LBGTQ activist
- Jasmine Mans Poet and artist
Culture Creators: Influencers, makers and content curators driving culture today and tomorrow
- Luvvie Ajayi Jones Author, speaker and podcast host
- Brooke Devard Ozaydinli Podcast host and content creator
- Alexis Feacher Content creator
- Joshua Kissi Photographer, director & founder of TONL and Street Etiquette
- Devin Norelle Nonbinary model, advocate and writer
- Reyna Noriega Author, artist and educator
- Laurise McMillian Content strategy editor at Refinery29
- Lola Ogunnaike Entertainment journalist
- Candace Reels Founder of the Female Collective
- Karleen Roy Founder of The Vanity Group
Luminous Leaders: Changemakers and entrepreneurs leading and lighting the way
- Sandrine Charles Co-founder of Black in Fashion Council
- Sharon Chuter Founder and CEO of UOMA Beauty and Pull Up for Change
- Erica Douglas Cosmetic chemist and founding partner of mSEED group
- Char Ellesse Founder of Girls Will Be Boys
- Bethann Hardison Fashion model and advocate
- Aurora James Creative director, activist and founder of Brother Vellies
- Candace Marie Social media consultant and founder of Black in Corporate
- Shirley Raines Founder of nonprofit Beauty2TheStreetz
- Nayamka Roberts-Smith Esthetician, LABeautyologist
- Chrissy Rutherford & Danielle Prescod Brand consultants and founders of 2BG Consulting
Executive Excellency: The bosses of beauty, movers and shakers making an impact in the industry
- Susan Akkad SVP of local & cultural innovation at The Estee Lauder Companies
- Kendra Bracken-Ferguson Founder of BrainTrust
- Tiffani Carter VP Marketing at Thrive Causemetics
- Erica Culpepper General manager at L’Oreal
- Esi Eggleston Bracey EVP and COO of Beauty and Personal Care at Unilever
- Ernest James Founder of Noire Mgmt and SVP of special projects at Digital Brand Architects
- Dana Oliver Senior director of content and communications at StyleSeat
- Aja Robinson Global sales director of Fenty
- Tomi Talabi Senior communications at Pinterest and founder of The Black Beauty Club
- Tristan Walker Founder and CEO of Bevel and Walker & Company Brands
Fearless Founders: Those changing the face of beauty and taking shelves by storm
- Keenan Beasley Founder and CEO of Sunday ll Sunday
- Bea Dixon Founder and CEO of The HoneyPotCo
- Shontay Lundy Founder of Black Girl Sunscreen
- Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye Founder and CEO of Ami Cole
- Jamika Martin Founder of ROSEN Skincare
- KJ Miller & Amanda Johnson Co-founders of Mented Cosmetics
- Yve Car Momperousse & Stephane Baptiste Founders of Kreyol Essence
- Ron Robinson Founder and CEO of Beauty Stat Cosmetics
- Monique Rodriguez Founder and CEO of Mielle Organics
- Janell Stephens Founder and CEO of Camille Rose
The Next Gen Muses: Emerging young Black leaders shaking up our world
- Zandra Cunningham Entrepreneur and founder of Zandra Beauty
- Marley Dias Author, activist and founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks
- Anya Dillard Activist and founder of Next Gen Come Up
- Sage Dolan-Sandrino Artist, public speaker and activist
- Jalaiah Harmon Dancer, choreographer & TikTok sensation
- Ziggy Mack-Johnson Stylist and designer, content creator
- Maya Penn Environmental activist, animator, and founder of Maya’s Ideas
- Andrea Reed Hair content creator
- Haile Thomas International speaker, author, youth health activist
- Youma Wague Founder of natural hair brand Youma’s Beauty
