Ultra1Plus is pleased to announce that it has joined the Petroleum Quality Institute of America’s (PQIA) growing list of lubricant manufacturers, marketers, additive suppliers, and other supporters working to help ensure the quality and integrity of motor oils, transmission fluids and other lubricants in the market.
Headquartered in Miami, Ultra1Plus is a family-owned business that has been producing premium oils and specialty fluids for all industries for nearly half a century. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas is in the largest petrochemical manufacturing complex in the Americas and near one of the busiest ports in the world in Houston.
“We strive to set the highest standards of quality and welcome the opportunity to support PQIA’s efforts. The organization is having a positive impact on the quality of lubricants in the market and has done a remarkable job in raising industry awareness by educating both buyers and sellers on the importance of lubricant quality,” stated Carmine Colarusso, CEO of Ultra1Plus.
“We are excited to welcome Ultra1Plus as our newest supporter,” said Thomas Glenn, president of the Petroleum Quality Institute of America. “Our vital work depends on the support of lubricant blenders, marketers, additive manufacturers, and others committed to producing quality products. Ultra1Plus has demonstrated this and has agreed, as all our supporters, in the signing of our PQIA’s Supporter Code of Ethical Business Conduct.”
To date, PQIA has identified close to 30 different brands of packaged motor oils and AFTs on retail shelves that can cause damage to car engines or transmissions and has identified dozens more that have failed a claimed specification and/or have failed to comply with labeling regulations.
About Ultra1Plus
Ultra1Plus is a brand created by Ultrachem LLC, a family-owned business with corporate offices in Miami, Florida that has been producing premium oils and specialty fluids for all industries at very competitive prices for almost half a century. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas is in the largest petrochemical manufacturing complex in the Americas, and near one of the busiest ports in the world in Houston. The company also has an additional global distribution center in Miami. In 2017, Ultra1Plus™ was created and is distinguished by its clear PET bottles allowing consumers to see the product and “feel” the performance without compromising the company’s mission of offering everyday low prices. For more information visit www.ultra1plus.com.
About Petroleum Quality Institute of America (PQIA)
PQIA’s mission is to serve consumers of lubricants by testing and reporting on the quality and integrity of these products in the marketplace. It is expected that this improved visibility of quality will lead to wider conformance by lubricant manufacturers to specification and performance claims. For more information on PQIA visit www.pqia.org.
