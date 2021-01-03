North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers this afternoon. High 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.