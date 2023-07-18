KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2023--
UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) has announced the appointment of Phil Mason to the role of president, Institutional Banking. Brian Hutchin has been promoted to fill Mason’s prior role of director of UMB Healthcare Services.
As president, Institutional Banking, Mason oversees UMB’s activities across corporate trust and agency services, institutional custody, fund services, the capital markets division, investor banking services, and healthcare services.
“Phil is the ideal leader to continue our strong momentum in the institutional space,” said Jim Rine, president and chief executive officer of UMB Bank. “In his past role as chief operations officer for Institutional Banking, and more recently leading our healthcare business, Phil has launched multiple businesses and initiatives that are now significant contributors to fee income, deposit growth and competitive differentiation. Phil will now apply these outstanding strategy and leadership talents to the entire division as he continues to drive growth in this part of our business.”
Mason, an 18-year veteran of UMB, has worked closely with all members of the Institutional Banking leadership team for multiple years, providing him with deep knowledge, expertise and client relationships.
“Clients can expect seamless continuity and continued strategic counsel across all our verticals," said Mason. "Look for us to bring new initiatives that extend our services even further as we continue to focus on best-in-class offerings.”
Like Mason, Hutchin is a longtime UMB employee. He’s held multiple leadership roles in commercial banking and institutional banking during the past 16 years. Most recently, Hutchin worked closely with Mason as UMB Healthcare Services’ director of national sales and strategy.
“Brian has been critical in cementing UMB Healthcare Services’ presence in the consumer-directed healthcare accounts space,” said Mason. “The strategy he has established is enabling us to effectively expand our position as a provider of choice, driving additional bank deposits while maintaining the service our clients expect.”
UMB Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UMBF) is a financial services company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. UMB offers commercial banking, which includes comprehensive deposit, lending and investment services, personal banking, which includes wealth management and financial planning services, and institutional banking, which includes asset servicing, corporate trust solutions, investment banking, and healthcare services.
