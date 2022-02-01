United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during interview at the UN Headquarters, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in New York. As he starts his second term as U.N. secretary-general, Antonio Guterres said Thursday the world is worse in many ways than it was five years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis and geopolitical tensions that have sparked conflicts everywhere -- but unlike U.S. President Joe Biden he thinks Russia will not invade Ukraine.