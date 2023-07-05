FILE - Hadiiq Abdulle Mohamed eats with her children as she speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at an internally displaced people camp on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia, March 24, 2023. Children experienced the highest number of grave violations in conflicts ever verified by the United Nations in 2022, with the conflicts between Israeli and Palestinians and in Congo and Somalia putting the most in peril, the U.N. children's agency said Wednesday.