FILE - Palestinian Ambassador Riyad H. Mansour speaks during a meeting of the Special Political and Decolonization Committee at United Nations headquarters on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the U.N. General Assembly asked the U.N.’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem. Mansour thanked countries that backed the measure.