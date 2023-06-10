RALEIGH, N.C. — Ted Kaczynski, the “Unabomber,” was found dead early Saturday morning at a federal prison in North Carolina, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Kaczynski was being held at the Federal Medical Center, Butner, in Granville County. He was 81 years old.
In 1998, Kaczynski was sentenced to eight consecutive life sentences.
Kaczynski was transferred to Butner from a Supermax prison in Colorado in late 2021. Butner has the Federal Bureau of Prison’s largest medical complex and is known for treating inmates with health problems, The Washington Post previously reported.
Prison staff found Kaczynski unresponsive in his cell at 12:25 a.m. Saturday, according to a Bureau of Prisons release. Staff “immediately initiated life-saving measures,” according to the release. Kaczynski was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman said the agency does not release information about how inmates have died, deferring to medical examiners for official causes of death.
“For safety, security, and privacy reasons, this office does not share specifics regarding the cause of death for any inmate,” Donald Murphy, the spokesman, wrote in an email.
From 1978 to 1995, Kaczynski carried out a violent one-man campaign against the industrialization of society and destruction of nature. From a small cabin in Montana, Kaczynski built and mailed bombs targeting dozens of people.
In total, Kaczynski sent 16 bombs. They killed three people and hurt 23 more.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations started the so-called UNABOMB task force in 1979. It was named after the university and airline bombs that were among the first Kaczynski sent, according to an FBI history of the case.
A pair of Kaczynski’s bombs were sent to the University of California, Berkeley, where he had previously worked as an assistant mathematics professor.
Kaczynski was captured in 1995 after sending The New York Times and The Washington Post a 35,000-word manifesto, demanding they publish it. His brother, David Kaczynski, read the manifesto and compared it with previous letters from Ted before alerting the FBI.
