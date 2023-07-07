CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Roughly a week after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down its race-conscious admissions policy in a landmark ruling, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Friday announced plans to “expand opportunity” to attend the university — including by offering free tuition to some students.
In a message to campus Friday, UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said the university will provide free tuition to undergraduate students from North Carolina whose families make less than $80,000 per year, “beginning with the incoming class in 2024.”
“We want to make sure students know financial constraints should not stand in the way of their dreams,” Guskiewicz said. “We will be sharing details about this exciting new opportunity within the next few weeks.”
The university lists tuition for in-state students enrolled full-time at the university in the 2023-2024 academic year as $7,020 per year. Fees amount to almost $2,000 per year.
In addition to covering tuition for some students, Guskiewicz also said the university has hired additional “outreach officers” as part of the university’s admissions team, who will serve “in under-resourced communities to spread awareness of our affordability and recruit students from across the state.”
“We want the best students to know that a UNC-Chapel Hill education is a possibility for them,” Guskiewicz said.
©2023 The News & Observer. Visit at newsobserver.com. Distributed at Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.