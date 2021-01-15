UNC Greensboro (7-5, 2-2) vs. Samford (5-6, 1-3)
Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Samford. UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 13 points in its last nine wins over the Bulldogs. Samford's last win in the series came on Dec. 31, 2016, a 73-62 win.
SUPER SENIORS: UNC Greensboro's Isaiah Miller, Kaleb Hunter and Hayden Koval have collectively scored 41 percent of all Spartans scoring this season, though that figure has decreased to 33 percent over the last five games.
CLAMPING DOWN: The Spartans have given up only 64.3 points per game to Southern opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 68.1 per game they gave up over eight non-conference games.MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 16.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 12 over the last five games. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.
STREAK STATS: UNC Greensboro has won its last four road games, scoring 82 points, while allowing 66.8 per game.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. Samford has an assist on 35 of 81 field goals (43.2 percent) over its previous three outings while UNC Greensboro has assists on 33 of 80 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Samford is ranked 10th in all of Division I with an average of 76.9 possessions per game.
