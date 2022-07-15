DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2022--
The "Understanding And Implementing A Quality By Design (Qbd) Program" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The benefits of applying the QbD principles in the pharmaceutical industry have been well advertised. Most important are the direct benefits to our primary customer; the patient.
Per Janet Woodcock M.D. Director, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), Food and Drug Administration, "All products are designed and developed to be of high quality QbD provides a structured framework for developing, documenting and presenting development rationale, experience and knowledge of the formulation and the process, and to ensure manufacture of products consistently fit for patient use."
Application of these principles can also benefit the pharmaceutical companies by improving manufacturing efficiency and promoting innovation. However, implementing these principles into the pharmaceutical development culture can be challenging. QbD involves a complex set of interactions, technologies and systems that are not easy to grasp.
Who Should Attend:
- Quality Departments
- Regulatory Departments
- Compliance Departments
- Production Departments
- Manufacturing Departments
- Engineering Departments
- Process Owners
- Quality Auditors
- Development Departments
Key Topics Covered:
- Quality Target Product Profile (QTPP)
- Risk Assessment
- Using Models
- Design of Experiments
- Developing a Design Space
- Process Analytical Technology (PAT)
- FMEA and Control Plan
- Target Operational Profile
- Control Strategy
For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4nc3c
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005394/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FDA HEALTH SCIENCE PHARMACEUTICAL RESEARCH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/15/2022 12:34 PM/DISC: 07/15/2022 12:34 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005394/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.