UNFI’s Driver Ambassador Program Names Four Elite Drivers of the Year

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--
United Natural Foods, Inc. (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today announced it has named four of its associates Elite Drivers of the Year as part of the Company’s Driver Ambassador Program. To help celebrate this achievement, as well as National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, each driver was awarded $10,000 and each distribution center the drivers reside receives a premium, UNFI branded, Navistar LT625 tractor they may use for deliveries during the next year. Over the course of the year, UNFI drivers make almost 1.4 million stops, delivering approximately 300,000 unique products to over 30,000 customer locations across North America.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006080/en/
Andrew Verhaeghe from UNFI’s Racine, WI distribution center accepts his award of $10,000 for becoming one of four UNFI Elite Drivers of the Year. (Photo: Business Wire)
The UNFI Driver Ambassador Program celebrates drivers who achieve specific metrics for service, safety and performance. Each quarter, UNFI drivers earn the Distinguished Driver Award if they meet attendance goals and do not have any preventable accidents or injuries, as well as hours of service or Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) violations. Those drivers who achieve this level of excellence four quarters in a row become Elite Drivers. In the Company’s latest fiscal year, 40 percent of UNFI’s driver workforce, 1,040 drivers, attained Elite Driver status.
This following four Elite Drivers were selected as Elite Drivers of the Year:
- Jody Lee Turski from UNFI’s Dayville, CT distribution center
- Andrew Verhaeghe from UNFI’s Racine, WI distribution center
- James Tucker from UNFI’s Billings, MT distribution center
- Serghei Trus from UNFI’s Aurora, CO distribution center
“Our drivers epitomize the passion, commitment and perseverance it takes to help make our customers stronger, our supply chain better, and our food solutions more inspired,” said Mark Bushway, Chief Supply Chain Officer at UNFI. “This group delivers almost 43 million pounds of food each day and Jody, Andrew, James, and Serghei represent the best of UNFI. Their dedication to our customers, their profession, and UNFI are an inspiration, and we are very proud they are on our team.”
About UNFI
UNFI is North America's premier grocery wholesaler delivering the widest variety of fresh, branded, and owned brand products to more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce providers, and food service customers. UNFI also provides a broad range of value-added services and segmented marketing expertise, including proprietary technology, data, market insights, and shelf management to help customers and suppliers build their businesses and brands. As the largest full-service grocery partner in North America, UNFI is committed to building a food system that is better for all and is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers. To learn more about how UNFI is Fueling the Future of Food, visit www.unfi.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006080/en/
CONTACT: For Investors:
Kristyn Farahmand
401-213-2160
-or-
Steve Bloomquist
952-828-4144
For Media:
Jeff Swanson
952-903-1645
KEYWORD: RHODE ISLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRUCKING TRANSPORT SUPERMARKET SPECIALTY CONVENIENCE STORE RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT RETAIL
SOURCE: United Natural Foods, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/15/2022 04:00 PM/DISC: 09/15/2022 04:03 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006080/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.