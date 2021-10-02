CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The University of New Hampshire and a tree care association have received grants from the U.S. Department of Labor to educate workers and employers on workplace safety and health.
UNH was awarded nearly $178,000 to provide the training to small business employers and employment support staff. The target audience includes illiterate and low literacy workers, along with young, disabled or other hard-to-reach workers.
The Tree Care Industry Association in Manchester is getting a grant of more than $132,000 to focus on training on landscaping and tree care hazards to employers and workers in the residential tree care, landscape and horticultural services industries.
The target audience includes youth, limited-English proficiency and other hard-to-reach workers.
The grants are offered through the department's office of Occupational Safety and Health Administration.