WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company,” “UniFirst” or “we”) today reported results for its first quarter ended November 27, 2021 as compared to the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year:

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated revenues for the first quarter increased 8.8% to $486.2 million.
  • Operating income was $44.8 million, a decrease of 20.1%.
  • The quarterly tax rate decreased to 24.6% compared to 25.0% in the prior year.
  • Net income decreased to $33.7 million, or 19.6%.
  • Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.77 from $2.20 in the prior year, or 19.5%.

The Company’s financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 included $5.9 million of costs directly attributable to its CRM, ERP and branding initiatives (the “Key Initiatives”). Excluding these Key Initiative costs:

  • Adjusted operating income was $50.7 million.
  • Adjusted net income was $38.1 million.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $2.00.

Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Overall, we are pleased with our results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Our team continues to focus on providing industry leading services to our customers as well as selling prospective customers on the value that UniFirst can bring to their businesses. I want to thank our thousands of Team Partners who despite a challenging operating environment continue to deliver every day for each other and our customers.”

Segment Reporting Highlights

Core Laundry Operations

  • Revenues for the quarter increased 9.1% to $428.8 million.
  • Organic growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions and fluctuations in the Canadian dollar, was 8.6%
  • Operating margin decreased to 8.5% from 12.4%.

The costs incurred during the quarter related to the Key Initiatives, discussed above, were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations’ segment. Excluding these Key Initiative costs:

  • Core Laundry adjusted operating margin was 9.9%. The decrease from prior year’s operating margin was primarily due to higher merchandise costs, energy and travel costs as a percentage of revenues as well as increased costs to hire and retain employees due to the challenging employment environment.

Specialty Garments

  • Revenues for the quarter were $39.5 million, an increase of 3.5%. This increase was driven by growth in the cleanroom operations and European nuclear operations.
  • Operating margin increased to 21.9% from 18.8% a year ago, primarily driven by lower merchandise costs as a percentage of revenue.
  • Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations, and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $478.1 million as of November 27, 2021.
  • The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of November 27, 2021.
  • Under its previously announced stock repurchase authorization, the Company repurchased 22,750 shares of common stock for $4.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. As of November 27, 2021, the Company has $97.3 million remaining under its current authorization.
  • Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted for each of the first quarters of fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 were 19.0 million.

Financial Outlook

Mr. Sintros continued, “We now expect revenues for fiscal 2022 to be between $1.940 billion and $1.955 billion. This revised top-line guidance includes the impact of two small acquisitions that closed subsequent to the end of our fiscal Q1 that we anticipate will add approximately $10.0 million to our fiscal 2022 revenues. We further expect diluted earnings per share to be between $5.50 and $5.80. This earnings per share guidance assumes an effective tax rate of 24.0% and continues to include an estimate of $38.0 million of costs directly attributable to our Key Initiatives that will be expensed in fiscal 2022. Please also note the following regarding our guidance:

  • Core Laundry Operations’ adjusted operating margin at the midpoint of the range is 9.2%, which reflects continued pressure from costs that had trended lower during the pandemic and the current inflationary environment.
  • Our assumed adjusted tax rate for fiscal 2022 is 24.25%
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $7.00 and $7.30.
  • Guidance does not include the impact of any future share buybacks or potential tax reform.
  • Guidance assumes a stable economic environment with no pandemic-related headwinds, including government COVID-19 mandates.”

See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Conference Call Information

UniFirst Corporation will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available over the Internet and can be accessed at  www.unifirst.com.

About UniFirst Corporation

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This public announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, including projected revenues, operating margin and earnings per share. Forward-looking statements contained in this public announcement are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by words such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “strategy,” “objective,” “assume,” “strive,” or the negative versions thereof, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date made. Such statements are highly dependent upon a variety of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and their impact on our customers’ businesses and workforce levels, disruptions of our business and operations, including limitations on, or closures of, our facilities, or the business and operations of our customers or suppliers in connection with extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainties regarding our ability to consummate and successfully integrate acquired businesses, uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation, any adverse outcome of pending or future contingencies or claims, our ability to compete successfully without any significant degradation in our margin rates, seasonal and quarterly fluctuations in business levels, our ability to preserve positive labor relationships and avoid becoming the target of corporate labor unionization campaigns that could disrupt our business, the effect of currency fluctuations on our results of operations and financial condition, our dependence on third parties to supply us with raw materials, which such supply could be severely disrupted as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, any loss of key management or other personnel, increased costs as a result of any changes in federal or state laws, rules and regulations or governmental interpretation of such laws, rules and regulations, uncertainties regarding the price levels of natural gas, electricity, fuel and labor, the negative effect on our business from sharply depressed oil and natural gas prices, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuing increase in domestic healthcare costs, increased workers’ compensation claim costs, increased healthcare claim costs, including as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to retain and grow our customer base, demand and prices for our products and services, fluctuations in our Specialty Garments business, political instability, supply chain disruption or infection among our employees in Mexico and Nicaragua where our principal garment manufacturing plants are located, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to properly and efficiently design, construct, implement and operate a new customer relationship management computer system, interruptions or failures of our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks, additional professional and internal costs necessary for compliance with any changes in Securities and Exchange Commission, New York Stock Exchange and accounting rules, strikes and unemployment levels, our efforts to evaluate and potentially reduce internal costs, economic and other developments associated with the war on terrorism and its impact on the economy, the impact of foreign trade policies and tariffs or other impositions on imported goods on our business, results of operations and financial condition, general economic conditions, our ability to successfully implement our business strategies and processes, including our capital allocation strategies and the other factors described under “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 28, 2021, “Part II, Item 1.A. Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made.

Investor Relations Contact

Shane O’Connor, Executive Vice President & CFO

UniFirst Corporation        

978-658-8888

shane_oconnor@unifirst.com

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Thirteen weeks ended November
27, 2021		  Thirteen weeks ended November
28, 2020		 
Revenues $486,164  $446,853 
         
Operating expenses:        
Cost of revenues (1)  310,130   275,800 
Selling and administrative expenses (1)  104,388   88,703 
Depreciation and amortization  26,856   26,308 
Total operating expenses  441,374   390,811 
         
Operating income  44,790   56,042 
         
Other (income) expense:        
Interest income, net  (648)  (568)
Other expense, net  736   749 
Total other expense, net  88   181 
         
Income before income taxes  44,702   55,861 
Provision for income taxes  10,997   13,965 
         
Net income $33,705  $41,896 
         
Income per share – Basic:        
Common Stock $1.86  $2.31 
Class B Common Stock $1.49  $1.85 
         
Income per share – Diluted:        
Common Stock $1.77  $2.20 
         
Income allocated to – Basic:        
Common Stock $28,291  $35,171 
Class B Common Stock $5,414  $6,725 
         
Income allocated to – Diluted:        
Common Stock $33,705  $41,896 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic:        
Common Stock  15,229   15,247 
Class B Common Stock  3,643   3,643 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted:        
Common Stock  19,026   19,019 

(1)   Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) November 27, 2021  August 28, 2021 
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $478,061  $512,868 
Receivables, net  233,576   208,331 
Inventories  158,111   143,591 
Rental merchandise in service  189,773   181,531 
Prepaid taxes  6,537   16,580 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  45,588   40,891 
         
Total current assets  1,111,646   1,103,792 
         
Property, plant and equipment, net  623,785   617,719 
Goodwill  429,454   429,538 
Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net  82,667   84,638 
Deferred income taxes  561   580 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  44,059   42,115 
Other assets  105,341   102,683 
         
Total assets $2,397,513  $2,381,065 
         
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $77,919  $81,356 
Accrued liabilities  154,653   159,578 
Accrued taxes     743 
Operating lease liabilities, current  13,441   12,993 
         
Total current liabilities  246,013   254,670 
         
Long-term liabilities:        
Accrued liabilities  134,837   134,085 
Accrued and deferred income taxes  89,642   89,177 
Operating lease liabilities  32,120   30,181 
         
Total liabilities  502,612   508,113 
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Common Stock  1,522   1,524 
Class B Common Stock  364   364 
Capital surplus  90,340   89,257 
Retained earnings  1,830,263   1,806,643 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (27,588)  (24,836)
         
Total shareholders’ equity  1,894,901   1,872,952 
         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $2,397,513  $2,381,065 
         

Detail of Operating Results

(Unaudited)

Revenues

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen weeks ended November 27, 2021  Thirteen weeks ended November 28, 2020  Dollar
Change		  Percent
Change		 
Core Laundry Operations $428,846  $393,190   35,656   9.1%
Specialty Garments  39,484   38,134   1,350   3.5%
First Aid  17,834   15,529   2,305   14.8%
Consolidated total $486,164  $446,853  $39,311   8.8%
                 

Operating Income

(In thousands, except percentages) Thirteen weeks ended
November 27, 2021		  Thirteen weeks ended
November 28, 2020		  Dollar
Change		  Percent
Change		 
Core Laundry Operations $36,507  $48,870  $(12,363)  (25.3)%
Specialty Garments  8,629   7,159   1,470   20.5%
First Aid  (346)  13   (359)  (2,761.5)%
Consolidated total $44,790  $56,042  $(11,252)  (20.1)%
                 

Operating Margin

  Thirteen weeks ended
November 27, 2021		  Thirteen weeks ended
November 28, 2020		 
Core Laundry Operations  8.5%  12.4%
Specialty Garments  21.9%  18.8%
First Aid  (1.9)%  0.1%
Consolidated total  9.2%  12.5%

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Thirteen weeks ended
November 27, 2021		  Thirteen weeks ended
November 28, 2020		 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income $33,705  $41,896 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  26,856   26,308 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  41   28 
Share-based compensation  1,905   1,622 
Loss on sale of property, plant & equipment     5 
Accretion on environmental contingencies  149   112 
Accretion on asset retirement obligations  246   245 
Deferred income taxes  40   242 
Other  (6)  28 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:        
Receivables, less reserves  (25,583)  (18,875)
Inventories  (14,625)  1,783 
Rental merchandise in service  (8,567)  (684)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets  (4,230)  (2,812)
Accounts payable  (3,556)  (3,127)
Accrued liabilities  (8,391)  2,876 
Prepaid and accrued income taxes  9,838   3,094 
Net cash provided by operating activities  7,822   52,741 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired  (493)  (603)
Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs  (31,051)  (41,836)
Proceeds from sale of assets  27   15 
Net cash used in investing activities  (31,517)  (42,424)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards     1 
Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards  (698)  (834)
Repurchase of Common Stock  (4,623)  (7,216)
Payment of cash dividends  (4,537)  (4,541)
Net cash used in financing activities  (9,858)  (12,590)
         
Effect of exchange rate changes  (1,254)  445 
         
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments  (34,807)  (1,828)
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at beginning of period  512,868   474,838 
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at end of period $478,061  $473,010 
         

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement these consolidated financial results, management believes that certain non-GAAP operating results provide a useful measure on which to evaluate and compare the Company’s results of operations for the periods presented. The Company believes these non-GAAP results provide useful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance to both management and investors by excluding certain non-recurring amounts that impact the comparability of the results. A supplemental reconciliation of the Company’s consolidated operating income, consolidated net income and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis is presented in the following table. In addition, Core Laundry Operations’ operating income and operating margin on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin on a non-GAAP basis is also presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below.

  Thirteen weeks ended November 27, 2021 
  Consolidated  Core Laundry Operations 
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Revenue  Operating
Income		  Net
Income		  Diluted
EPS		  Revenue  Operating
Income		  Operating
Margin		 
As reported $486,164  $44,790  $33,705  $1.77  $428,846  $36,507   8.5%
Key Initiatives     5,922   4,424   0.23      5,922   1.4%
As adjusted $486,164  $50,712  $38,129  $2.00  $428,846  $42,429   9.9%
                             

Supplemental reconciliations of the Company’s fiscal 2022 financial outlook for consolidated operating income, consolidated net income and diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis are presented in the following tables. In addition, a supplemental reconciliation of the fiscal 2022 financial outlook for Core Laundry Operations’ operating income and operating margin on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin on a non-GAAP basis is also presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the outlook for these non-GAAP measures to the outlook for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. The Company’s outlook contains forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure.”

  Fifty-two weeks ended August 27, 2022 
  Consolidated  Core Laundry Operations 
(In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Guidance - at the midpoint  Key Initiative
Costs		  Adjusted  Guidance - at the
midpoint		  Key
Initiative
Costs		  Adjusted 
Revenues $1,947,500  $  $1,947,500  $1,731,000  $-  $1,731,000 
Operating income  141,475   38,000   179,475  $120,975  $38,000  $158,975 
Operating margin  7.3%  2.0%  9.2%  7.0%  2.2%  9.2%
Income before income taxes  141,675   38,000   179,675             
Provision for income taxes  34,002   9,578   43,580             
Net income $107,673  $28,422  $136,095             
Effective tax rate  24.00%  25.21%  24.25%            
                         
Diluted earnings per share: Projected  Key Initiative Costs  Adjusted             
Low $5.50  $1.50  $7.00             
High $5.80  $1.50  $7.30             

 

Copyright 2022 GlobeNewswire, Inc.

Trending Video

Recommended for you