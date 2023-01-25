Duxbury Police work at the scene where two children were found dead and an infant injured, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Duxbury, Mass. Authorities. responding Tuesday night to reports of a woman jumping out of a window at a house, found them unconscious with obvious signs of trauma. The mother, Lindsay Clancy, remains hospitalized and will be arraigned on homicide charges after she is released, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Wednesday.