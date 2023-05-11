United Engineers & Constructors’ Shoreline Power Group Joint Venture Awarded $1.3 Billion Fuel Channel and Feeder Replacement Contract for Four Units at Bruce Power

MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2023--
United Engineers & Constructors, Inc. (United) announced today that Shoreline Power Group, a joint venture between United, Aecon and SNC-Lavalin, has been awarded a $1.3 billion Fuel Channel and Feeder Replacement (FCFR) contract by Bruce Power for Units 4, 5, 7 and 8 at the Bruce Nuclear Generating Station in Tiverton, Ontario. Planning work is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2023, with construction expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025 and completion anticipated in 2032.
“This contract award for the remaining FCFR work highlights the confidence Bruce Power has in Shoreline Power Group and is a testament of our successes,” said Scott Reeder, Chief Executive Officer at United. “United is proud of our partnership with Bruce Power and our joint venture partners Aecon and SNC-Lavalin as we continue to work to deliver clean, reliable, low-cost energy to Ontarians for decades to come.”
The award for Bruce Power’s four remaining units comes as Shoreline Power Group and Bruce Power also achieved substantial completion on the Unit 6 refurbishment on-time and on-budget, remaining on track to return the unit to service in the fourth quarter of 2023. As work continues to progress on Unit 3, the joint venture is now contracted to execute FCFR work on all six of Bruce Power’s units, which will extend the life of the site to 2064 through the Bruce Power Major Component Replacement (MCR) program.
United’s Steam Generator Replacement Team (SGRT) joint venture is also currently contracted to replace steam generators at Bruce Units 3, 4 and 6.
United Engineers & Constructors is an industry leading infrastructure engineering, procurement, construction and consulting company dedicated to improving lives by delivering the world’s most impactful solutions. Since 1905, we have served the power industry by providing comprehensive lifecycle services for the conventional generation, nuclear, transmission and distribution, renewable, and distributed energy markets. Together with our clients and partners, we are unified in our efforts to deliver innovative and transformative infrastructure designed and built to meet the demands of today and for the future. www.ueci.com
