United Engineers & Constructors’ Shoreline Power Group Joint Venture Awarded Bruce Power Unit 3 Fuel Channel and Feeder Replacement Contract

MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 17, 2021--
United Engineers & Constructors, Inc. (United) announced today that Shoreline Power Group, a joint venture between United, Aecon and SNC-Lavalin, has been awarded a contract by Bruce Power to execute the fuel channel and feeder replacement (FCFR) for Unit 3, valued at approximately CAD $400 million, at the Bruce Power Nuclear Generating Station in Tiverton, Ontario.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005025/en/
Shoreline Power Group's fuel channel and feeder replacement (FCFR) tooling project currently in progress at Bruce Power Nuclear Generating Station Unit 6. (Photo: Business Wire)
“This award for the FCFR work at Unit 3 highlights the confidence Bruce Power has in Shoreline Power Group and our success in executing the FCFR work currently underway at Unit 6,” said Scott Reeder, Chief Executive Officer at United. “We are proud of our partnership with Bruce Power and are pleased to play a key role in their mission of providing clean, reliable, low-cost energy to Ontarians for decades to come.”
The scope of work includes an internal reactor inspection, the removal and replacement of calandria tubes, pressure tubes, and feeder tubes, as well as project management, construction management and field execution. Work is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022, with anticipated completion in 2026.
Shoreline Power Group is currently executing FCFR work on Unit 6, with the majority of work expected to be completed by the end of 2022. In 2018, the joint venture signed a Preferred Supplier Agreement for FCFR work at the plant’s remaining five units as part of Bruce Power’s Major Component Replacement (MCR) program. With the award of Unit 3, there are four units remaining.
United’s Steam Generator Replacement Team (SGRT) joint venture is also currently contracted to replace steam generators at Bruce Units 3, 4 and 6.
“We are making this significant contract award with the confidence that the members of the Shoreline Power Group have demonstrated the experience and commitment to safety, quality and innovation to successfully deliver this key part of our Life Extension program,” said Mike Rencheck, President & Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Power.
About United
United Engineers & Constructors is an industry leading infrastructure engineering, procurement, construction and consulting company dedicated to improving lives by delivering the world’s most impactful solutions. Since 1905, we have served the power industry by providing comprehensive lifecycle services for the conventional generation, nuclear, transmission and distribution, renewable, and distributed energy markets. Together with our clients and partners, we are unified in our efforts to deliver innovative and transformative infrastructure designed and built to meet the demands of today and for the future. www.ueci.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005025/en/
CONTACT: Chad Pulley
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
+1 913-620-5693
KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENVIRONMENT CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER ENERGY ENGINEERING UTILITIES ALTERNATIVE ENERGY MANUFACTURING ENERGY NUCLEAR OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY
SOURCE: United Engineers & Constructors, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/17/2021 07:30 AM/DISC: 12/17/2021 07:30 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005025/en