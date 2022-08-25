DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022--
United Kingdom blood glucose monitoring devices market might register an impressive CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to establish growth due to increasing instances of diabetes. A rapidly growing population that suffers from the type 2 diabetes is a major factor that drives the growth of the United Kingdom blood glucose monitoring devices market in the upcoming five years.
United Kingdom blood glucose monitoring devices market might register an impressive CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to establish growth due to increasing instances of diabetes. A rapidly growing population that suffers from the type 2 diabetes is a major factor that drives the growth of the United Kingdom blood glucose monitoring devices market in the upcoming five years.
Increasing instances of diabetes among the population is actively facilitating the growth of the market. Also, demand for non-invasive medical equipment that can calculate and monitor blood glucose levels also supports the growth of the United Kingdom blood glucose monitoring devices market in the next five years.
Consistent research and technological advancements in the product and its development further aids market growth. Advancements like non-invasive, minimally invasive nature of the products, higher accuracy of the devices, battery powered products, mobile application based analysis and data keeping, etc. further fuels the growth of the United Kingdom blood glucose monitoring devices market in the future five years.
Report Scope:
In this report, United Kingdom blood glucose monitoring devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
United Kingdom Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type:
- Self-Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices
- Glucometers
- Test Strips
- Lancets
- Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
- Sensors
- Transmitters & Receivers
- Integrated Insulin Pumps
United Kingdom Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Application:
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Type 2 Diabetes
- Gestational Diabetes
United Kingdom Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By End User:
- Home Care Settings
- Hospital
- Others
United Kingdom Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Region:
- London
- East Anglia
- Southwest
- Southeast
- Scotland
- East Midlands
- Yorkshire & Humberside
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
5. Voice of Customer
6. United Kingdom Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type (Self Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices v/s Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices)
6.2.2. By Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes)
6.2.3. By End User (Home Care Settings, Hospital, Others)
6.2.4. By Region
6.2.5. By Company (2021)
6.3. Product Market Map
7. United Kingdom Self Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type (Glucometers, Test Strips, Lancets)
7.2.2. By Application
7.2.3. By End User
8. United Kingdom Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type (Sensors, Transmitters & Receivers, Integrated Insulin Pumps)
8.2.2. By Application
8.2.3. By End User
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers
9.2. Challenges
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
12. Pricing Analysis
13. Import-Export Analysis
14. United Kingdom Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
16. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories Limited
- Johnson & Johnson Limited
- Medtronic UK
- Roche Diagnostics Limited
- Becton Dickinson U.K. Limited
- Nipro Medical UK Limited
- Bayer UK Limited
