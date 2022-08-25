DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022--

The "United Kingdom Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type (Self Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices v/s Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United Kingdom blood glucose monitoring devices market might register an impressive CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to establish growth due to increasing instances of diabetes. A rapidly growing population that suffers from the type 2 diabetes is a major factor that drives the growth of the United Kingdom blood glucose monitoring devices market in the upcoming five years.

Increasing instances of diabetes among the population is actively facilitating the growth of the market. Also, demand for non-invasive medical equipment that can calculate and monitor blood glucose levels also supports the growth of the United Kingdom blood glucose monitoring devices market in the next five years.

Consistent research and technological advancements in the product and its development further aids market growth. Advancements like non-invasive, minimally invasive nature of the products, higher accuracy of the devices, battery powered products, mobile application based analysis and data keeping, etc. further fuels the growth of the United Kingdom blood glucose monitoring devices market in the future five years.

Report Scope:

In this report, United Kingdom blood glucose monitoring devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

United Kingdom Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type:

  • Self-Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices
  • Glucometers
  • Test Strips
  • Lancets
  • Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices
  • Sensors
  • Transmitters & Receivers
  • Integrated Insulin Pumps

United Kingdom Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Application:

  • Type 1 Diabetes
  • Type 2 Diabetes
  • Gestational Diabetes

United Kingdom Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By End User:

  • Home Care Settings
  • Hospital
  • Others

United Kingdom Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Region:

  • London
  • East Anglia
  • Southwest
  • Southeast
  • Scotland
  • East Midlands
  • Yorkshire & Humberside

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. United Kingdom Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Self Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices v/s Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices)

6.2.2. By Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes)

6.2.3. By End User (Home Care Settings, Hospital, Others)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company (2021)

6.3. Product Market Map

7. United Kingdom Self Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Glucometers, Test Strips, Lancets)

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By End User

8. United Kingdom Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (Sensors, Transmitters & Receivers, Integrated Insulin Pumps)

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By End User

9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges

10. Market Trends & Developments

11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

12. Pricing Analysis

13. Import-Export Analysis

14. United Kingdom Economic Profile

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories Limited
  • Johnson & Johnson Limited
  • Medtronic UK
  • Roche Diagnostics Limited
  • Becton Dickinson U.K. Limited
  • Nipro Medical UK Limited
  • Bayer UK Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipabtj

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005442/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY DIABETES HEALTH

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 08/25/2022 08:17 AM/DISC: 08/25/2022 08:17 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005442/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you