FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., on April 19, 2019. The United Methodist Church's Council of Bishops, ending a five-day meeting on Friday, April 29, 2022, acknowledged the inevitable breakup of their denomination, which will gain momentum during the weekend with the launch of a global movement led by theologically conservative Methodists.