This Marketdata study examines the fragmented $4+ billion U.S. growth market comprised of for-profit and non-profit providers that serve autistic patients via brick & mortar centers and in-home therapy provided by therapists. There are waiting lists, significant untapped demand, and private equity investors are backing new ventures. Franchises are emerging.
The incidence of autism among American children has soared from 1 in 150 in 2000 to 1 in 44 today, and 6.8 million children and adults now live with autism. Yet, few therapies exist to treat this disease - just a few medications and ABA (applied behavioral analysis) programs.
This report includes: dollar value & growth of the market from 2009 to 2019, 2020, 2021 performance, 2022 and 2025 forecasts , market structure, key metrics of treatment centers, definition of and the types of autism, typical therapies used, how ABA programs work and key metrics, insurance coverage, the market for drugs to treat autism, analysis of for-profit vs. non-profit treatment centers, plus a ranking of the top for-profit treatment center chains and their revenues.
Includes a first-ever, comprehensive analysis by Marketdata of the 2018-2020 revenues of non-profit treatment centers/schools, based on IRS data in the Guidestar.org non-profit database.
Contains a Reference Directory of market associations, trade journals, other market reports.
Note: A Data Pack report is primarily statistical tables and charts, with minimal analyses. The report does not contain competitor profiles or in-depth discussions of industry trends and issues. Rather, it covers the industry structure, $ size/growth, and key operating ratios and metrics
Key Topics Covered:
Nature of The Field & Patient Demographics
- Summary: Definition of Autism Spectrum Disorder, typical symptoms, incidence in the population
- Types of treatments used
- Non-profit vs. for-profit treatment centers
- Increase in disease population set to boost the future market
- Extensive list of facts about autism and the scope of the disorder, by the Autism Society, CDC, NIH, Autism Speaks (economic costs, risk factors and characteristics
Tables
- No. of children with autism by: gender, race, living in a metro area
- Number of 3-21 Year-Olds With Autism Served Under The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) in the United States: 2000-2021
ABA Treatment Centers & Programs (Applied Behavior Analysis)
- Key metrics (no. of adults and children with autism, avg. revenues per treatment center, avg. per therapist, percent of patients using medications, percent with access to insurance coverage, estimated market value)
- Demand for license behavior analysts - annual number of job postings nationwide over the past 12 years (2010-2021)
Chart/Map
- Insurance coverage for autism treatment, by state: 201
Market Size & Growth, Market Segments
- Summary: Discussion of market size estimation methods, known facts about the autism treatment market, major industry metrics
- 2022 Market Forecast: Addition of new centers, acquisitions by major for-profit players
- 2025 Forecast: key factors affecting demand, Marketdata estimates of industry $ size and growth
Tables
- List of top 12 treatment chains (no. of centers, estd. revenues, 2018, 2021)
- Size of the U.S. autism treatment market: 2009-2025 forecast (programs, drugs, total)
- Size of the autism medications market: 2006-2025 F (Risperdal, Ritalin, Concerta)
- Incidence of autism, no. of children with autism vs. population: 2000, 2010, 2016, 2020
The Market For Autism Medications
- Summary & Discussion of the drugs currently used to treat behavioral and emotional problems of autistic children, including mood stabilizers, antipsychotics, stimulants
- 2022 forecast: Marketdata estimate of $ market size
- 2025 Forecast: Marketdata estimate of $ market size
Table
- Estimated sales of autism drugs in the U.S. 2006-2021, 2022 & 2025 Forecasts
The Competition
- The 13 leading FOR-PROFIT "chains" or multi-site organizations: 2021 estd. or actual revenues
- The May Institute - (2018-2021 financial profile/income statement)
Reference Directory
- Directory of autism research, treatment and education organizations, societies, Institutes, magazines, reports, special surveys, experts, other information sources
