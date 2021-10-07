DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--
The "CBD Regulatory Report: Cannabis Delivery in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This regulatory report examines which of the 36 states that have legalized medical and/or recreational cannabis sales allow for home deliveries of cannabis products.
As more states in the US open their doors to cannabis commerce, there is increasing opportunity for cannabis delivery in states that allow it.
A combination of positive regulation and a boom in delivery services due to Covid-19 have attracted interest from some of the biggest platforms.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Introduction
- Status of cannabis deliveries by state
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Dakota
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
