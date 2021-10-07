DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2021--

The "CBD Regulatory Report: Cannabis Delivery in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This regulatory report examines which of the 36 states that have legalized medical and/or recreational cannabis sales allow for home deliveries of cannabis products.

As more states in the US open their doors to cannabis commerce, there is increasing opportunity for cannabis delivery in states that allow it.

A combination of positive regulation and a boom in delivery services due to Covid-19 have attracted interest from some of the biggest platforms.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Executive summary
  2. Introduction
  3. Status of cannabis deliveries by state
  4. Alabama
  5. Alaska
  6. Arizona
  7. Arkansas
  8. California
  9. Colorado
  10. Connecticut
  11. Delaware
  12. Florida
  13. Hawaii
  14. Illinois
  15. Louisiana
  16. Maine
  17. Maryland
  18. Massachusetts
  19. Michigan
  20. Minnesota
  21. Missouri
  22. Montana
  23. Nevada
  24. New Hampshire
  25. New Jersey
  26. New Mexico
  27. New York
  28. North Dakota
  29. Ohio
  30. Oklahoma
  31. Oregon
  32. Pennsylvania
  33. Rhode Island
  34. South Dakota
  35. Utah
  36. Vermont
  37. Virginia
  38. Washington
  39. West Virginia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35thq4

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005811/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE HEALTH

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 10/07/2021 11:45 AM/DISC: 10/07/2021 11:46 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005811/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Trending Video

Recommended for you