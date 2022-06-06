DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022--
The "Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Research Report by Type (Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy), Indication, Application, End-User, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market size was estimated at USD 2,730.31 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 3,066.89 million in 2022. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR 14.39% to reach USD 6,118.58 million by 2027.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.
The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cell Therapy
6.2.1. Allogeneic
6.2.1.1. Hematopoietic Stem Cells
6.2.1.2. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
6.2.1.3. Mesenchymal Stem Cells
6.2.1.4. Natural Killer Cells
6.2.1.5. T-cells
6.2.2. Autologous
6.2.2.1. Hematopoietic Stem Cells
6.2.2.2. Mesenchymal Stem Cells
6.2.2.3. Natural Killer Cells
6.2.2.4. T-cells
6.2.3. Viral Vector
6.2.3.1. Adeno-associated Virus Vectors
6.2.3.2. Retroviral Vectors
6.3. Gene Therapy
6.3.1. Non-viral Vector
6.3.2. Oligonucleotides
7. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market, by Indication
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cardiovascular Diseases
7.3. Central Nervous System Disorders
7.4. Infectious Diseases
7.5. Oncology Diseases
7.6. Ophthalmology Diseases
7.7. Orthopedic Diseases
8. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Clinical Manufacturing
8.3. Commercial Manufacturing
9. Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market, by End-User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Academic & Research Institutes
9.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
10. California Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market
11. Florida Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market
12. Illinois Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market
13. New York Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market
14. Ohio Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market
15. Pennsylvania Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market
16. Texas Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
17.1.1. Quadrants
17.1.2. Business Strategy
17.1.3. Product Satisfaction
17.2. Market Ranking Analysis
17.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
17.4. Competitive Scenario
17.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
17.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
17.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
17.4.4. Investment & Funding
17.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
18. Company Usability Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjw8fu
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005656/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENETICS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/06/2022 08:22 AM/DISC: 06/06/2022 08:22 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220606005656/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.