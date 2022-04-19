DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 19, 2022--
The "Clinical Trial Supplies Market Research Report by Services (Comparator Sourcing, Logistics & Distribution, and Manufacturing), Type, Phase, Therapeutic Area, End User, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Clinical Trial Supplies Market size was estimated at USD 5,661.62 million in 2021, USD 6,090.81 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.66% to reach USD 8,818.82 million by 2027.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.
It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Clinical Trial Supplies Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.
Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors.
The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Biocair
- Catalent, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific, Inc.
- Infosys Limited
- Liveo Research GmbH
- Marken
- Myonex, Inc.
- Parexel International
- Piramal Pharma Solutions
- PRA Health Sciences
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- UDG Healthcare plc
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Assumptions
1.8. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Define: Research Objective
2.2. Determine: Research Design
2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.4. Collect: Data Source
2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.7. Publish: Research Report
2.8. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in the U.S.
5.1.1.2. Increasing R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in the U.S.
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of drug development
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing Demand for Innovative Solutions in Clinical Trials Services in the U.S.
5.1.3.2. Increase in investment in R&D for new drug development and research
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of Skilled Person to Operate Devices During Clinical Trials
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Services
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Comparator Sourcing
6.3. Logistics & Distribution
6.3.1. Cold Chain Distribution
6.3.2. Non-Cold Chain Distribution
6.4. Manufacturing
6.5. Packaging, Labeling, & Blinding
6.6. Storage & Retention
7. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Biologic Drugs
7.3. Medical Devices
7.4. Small Molecules
8. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Phase
8.1. Introduction
8.2. BA/ BE studies
8.3. Phase 1
8.4. Phase 2
8.5. Phase 3
8.6. Phase 4
9. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by Therapeutic Area
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Blood Disorders
9.3. Cardiovascular Diseases
9.4. CNS & Mental Disorders
9.5. Dermatological Disorders
9.6. Digestive Disorders
9.7. ENT Diseases
9.8. Immunology
9.9. Infectious Diseases
9.10. Metabolic Disorders
9.11. Nephrology
9.12. Oncology
9.13. Rare Diseases
9.14. Respiratory Disorders
10. Clinical Trial Supplies Market, by End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Contract Research Organisations (CROs)
10.3. Medical Devices Companies
10.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies
11. California Clinical Trial Supplies Market
12. Florida Clinical Trial Supplies Market
13. Illinois Clinical Trial Supplies Market
14. New York Clinical Trial Supplies Market
15. Ohio Clinical Trial Supplies Market
16. Pennsylvania Clinical Trial Supplies Market
17. Texas Clinical Trial Supplies Market
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
18.1.1. Quadrants
18.1.2. Business Strategy
18.1.3. Product Satisfaction
18.2. Market Ranking Analysis
18.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
18.4. Competitive Scenario
18.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
18.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
18.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
18.4.4. Investment & Funding
18.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
19. Company Usability Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mvgva1
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005904/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS MEDICAL SUPPLIES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/19/2022 12:27 PM/DISC: 04/19/2022 12:28 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005904/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.