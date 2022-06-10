DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 10, 2022--

The "Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market Research Report by Type (Multi-Channel and Omnichannel), End-User, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market size was estimated at USD 611.22 million in 2021, USD 717.09 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.17% to reach USD 1,750.80 million by 2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • Advice Media, LLC
  • Experian PLC
  • Fishawack Limited
  • Halifax Group Limited
  • IMS Health Holdings, Inc.
  • Indegene Inc.
  • inVentiv Health Inc.
  • McCann Worldgroup AS
  • NexgenRx Inc.
  • Open Health Communications LLP
  • PAREXEL International Corporation
  • Publicis Groupe S.A.
  • Saatchi & Saatchi Group Limited
  • Spectrio, LLC
  • Symphony Technology Group, LLC
  • UDG Healthcare PLC

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Multi-Channel

6.3. Omnichannel

7. Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market, by End-User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Healthcare Payer

7.3. Healthcare Provider

7.4. Patient

8. California Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market

9. Florida Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market

10. Illinois Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market

11. New York Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market

12. Ohio Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market

13. Pennsylvania Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market

14. Texas Healthcare Marketing & Communications Market

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

16. Company Usability Profiles

17. Appendix

