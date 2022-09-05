DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2022--
The "US Hepatitis B Market and Competitive Landscape - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
US Hepatitis B Market report provides comprehensive insights into Hepatitis B pipeline products, Hepatitis B epidemiology, Hepatitis B market valuations and forecast, Hepatitis B drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.
The research is classified into seven sections - Hepatitis B treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.
Research Scope:
- Hepatitis B pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Hepatitis B by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products
- Hepatitis B epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Hepatitis B in the US
- Hepatitis B drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Hepatitis B in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company
- Hepatitis B drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Hepatitis B drugs in the US
- Hepatitis B market valuations: Find out the market size for Hepatitis B drugs in 2021 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2019 and forecast to 2027
- Hepatitis B drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Hepatitis B drugs in the US
Benefits of this Research:
- Support monitoring and reporting national Hepatitis B market analysis and sales trends
- Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Hepatitis B market
- Track competitive developments in Hepatitis B market and present key issues and learnings
- Synthesize insights for Hepatitis B market and products to drive business performance
- Answer key business questions about the Hepatitis B market
- Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Hepatitis B products
- Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies
Key Topics Covered:
1) Hepatitis B Treatments
2) Hepatitis B Pipeline
3) US Hepatitis B Epidemiology
4) Marketed Drugs for Hepatitis B in US
5) US Hepatitis B Market Size and Forecast
6) US Hepatitis B Products Sales and Forecast
7) US Hepatitis B Market Competitive Landscape
8) Methodology
List of Tables
1. Hepatitis B Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2022
2. Hepatitis B Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2022
3. Hepatitis B Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2022
4. Hepatitis B Epidemiology, US, 2021 - 2027
5. Marketed Drugs for Hepatitis B, US, 2021
6. Hepatitis B Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2019 - 2027
7. Hepatitis B Drugs Sales ($), US, 2019 - 2027
List of Figures
1. Hepatitis B Epidemiology, US, 2021 - 2027
2. Hepatitis B Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2019 - 2027
3. Hepatitis B Drugs Market Share (%), US, 2021
