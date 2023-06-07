DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2023--
The "Hospital at Home Programs: Challenges, Solutions and Perspectives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research covers how different innovators are enabling HaH, current accelerants and inhibitors of market growth, and the benefits and challenges of operating these new technology-enabled services models.
This report will be followed in approximately one month with a corresponding Buyers' Guide, which will provide a deeper analysis of what it takes to deploy a HaH program, key considerations for buyers to understand before embarking on this journey, and in-depth vendor evaluations with selected case studies demonstrating how leading innovators are enabling new ways of bringing care to the home.
The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency accelerated the demand for models of care that could address patient needs beyond the clinic. As of publication, there are currently 281 hospitals across 125 health systems and 37 states participating in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Acute Hospital at Home (HaH) waiver program.
There has been much discussion of the PHE's impact on the adoption of virtual and tele care offerings, but there has still been only minimal coverage of the opportunity for shifting non-critical, acute hospital care into the home despite this rapid growth of CMS-approved programs.
With healthcare spending skyrocketing and the need for bed capacity growing every year, these new technology-enabled, hospital-at-home models can take some of the burdens of the financial strain to the industry. Expect slow adoption over the next few years as growing pains are worked through and reimbursement models catch up with proven demand.
Given the market dynamics uncovered during this research, we anticipate adoption to accelerate after 2026, reaching a market of $72B out of the potential $300B TAM. Payers will remain the largest customer of this segment, but health systems will make up an increasingly large share of the customer base as they see the positive financial benefits of extending their offerings through these technologies and services.
While there are a few full-stack products currently on the market from companies like Medically Home, Biofourmis, Contessa Health, and Dispatch Health, the majority of HaH programs are built in-house by combining the services of several different point solutions that can enable a comprehensive service offering.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Why Hospital at Home Now?
- CMS Quadruple Aim
- Growing Popularity
- Beyond CMS
- Benefits
- Challenges
- Shift to Consumer-Driven Care
3. Defining Hospital at Home
- Program Capabilities
- Advanced Model
- Advanced Supplier Ecosystem
- Vendors Enabling the Strategy
- Primary Adopters
4. Drivers of Hospital at Home
- The Growing Role of Medicare Advantage
- Shared Risk Contracting Driving Effort to Control Costs
- Connectivity
- Clinical Logistics
- The Baby Boomer Effect on Healthcare Utilization
- H@H Reimbursement
5. Market Forecast and Trends
- More Beds, Please!
- Hospital at Home beds
- Hospital at Home Market Forecast 2023-2028
- Market-Specific Trends
- Top Five Trends to Watch
6. Buyers' Guide Preview
- Product Categories and Descriptions
- Caveats and Qualifications
- Hospital at Home Product Ratings Categories
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Biofourmis
- BioIntelliSense
- CareSignal
- Cerner Oracle
- Connect America
- Contessa Health
- Current Health
- dina
- Dispatch Health
- Epic
- HRS (Health Recovery Solutions)
- Lumeon
- Medically Home
- Philips Healthcare
- SignifyHealth
- Uber Health
- Validic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvvrrn
