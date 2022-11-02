DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--

The "U.S. IT Architecture Salary + Skills Pay Survey Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete, up-to-the-minute view of what IT Architecture professionals in 65 U.S. cities are earning in base salary, cash bonus, and relevant skills and certifications pay. Includes detailed long-form job descriptions for all jobs in MSWord format.

These reports are provided in Excel format. Included in each report:

  • Base salary and cash bonus
  • 10/25/50/Average/75/90 percentiles; Cash Bonus; Total Direct Cash Compensation
  • Current cash pay premiums for specific skills and certifications
  • Detailed long-form job descriptions, continuously updated

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bgrnxw

