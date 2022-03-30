DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2022--
The "United States Lower Body Lift Market Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Lower body lift cosmetic minimally invasive surgery has increased in the United States. The skin all around bodies starts to lose volume at the age of 40. A body lift enhances the tone and shape of the underlying tissue that supports fat and skin. Lower body lift surgery was performed in healthy outpatients with attention to safe normothermia, anesthesia, limited blood loss, and more than 6 hours operating times.
Regardless, as per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), 8,433 lower body lift cosmetic surgeries were performed in the United States in 2020; the average cost of lower body lift surgery was $7,924.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 United States Lower Body Lift Market Insights
3.1 Top 5 Cosmetic Surgical Procedures
3.2 Top 5 Cosmetic Minimally Invasive Procedures
3.3 Top 5 Reconstructive Procedures
3.4 Cosmetic Plastic Demographic Trends Percentage Change by Age Group
3.5 Cosmetic Procedures Percentage Female
3.6 Cosmetic Procedures Percentage Male
3.7 Cosmetic Procedures Percentage Ethnic
3.8 Lower Body Lift Cosmetic Surgical Procedures
3.9 Lower Body Lift Cosmetic Surgical Procedures Female
3.10 Lower Body Lift Cosmetic Minimally-Invasive Procedures Male
3.11 Lower Body Lift Cosmetic Surgical Procedures by Age
3.12 Lower Body Lift Cosmetic Surgical Procedures by Regional
3.13 Lower Body Lift Cosmetic Surgical Procedures by Regional Percentage
3.14 National Average Surgeon/Physician Fee
3.15 Body Contouring After Massive Weight Loss Procedures
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ay4bl
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005417/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SURGERY HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/30/2022 05:01 AM/DISC: 03/30/2022 05:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005417/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.