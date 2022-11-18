DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022--
The "The U.S. Meditation Market" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a groundbreaking report that's believed to be the most detailed and comprehensive analysis to date of the U.S. meditation market.
Practicing meditation to reduce stress is becoming mainstream in America. Today, 36 million Americans meditate, fueling a $1.86 billion industry comprised of meditation and yoga centers/studios, books, DVDs, workshops, online courses, websites, apps and supplies.
Like the yoga market, which has seen major growth in the past decade, meditation is experiencing growth as well. New apps such as Calm have brought the market into the mainstream.
Includes custom non-profit meditation center revenue analysis:
- 2019 & 2020 average annual revenues
- Competitor profiles
- Findings of interviews with industry experts
- List of resources for follow-up
The following topics are covered:
- Why demand exists
- Market nature and structure of U.S. meditation studios/centers/retreats
- The key companies and gurus in the market
- Customer demand and demographics
- Relationship with yoga studios
- Meditation center operations
- For-profit vs. non-profit centers
- Effects of the 2020-2021 pandemic
Analysis of these market segments:
- Meditation studios/classes market
- Books/DVDs/CDs market
- Meditation apps & websites market
- Online courses market
- Corporate wellness programs market
- Supplies & accessories market.
Key Topics Covered:
Report Scope and Methodology
- Sources and methodology used for the report, report scope
Nature & Structure of the Market
- Types of meditation, history, percent and number of Americans that meditate,
- Why it's becoming mainstream
- Market segments, types of facilities and products comprising the market (programs, studios/centers, apps, websites, books, online courses, workshops).
Customer Demographics
- Discussion of number of meditators, why the growth, reasons for becoming mainstream
- Findings of government research studies: U.S. National Health Interview Survey: Prevalence of meditation use, patterns of meditation practice, profile of typical meditator (age, race, spending, types of services used).
Market Size & Growth, Market Segments, Forecasts
- Analysis of market potential, revenue estimates methods & rationale, estimates by other organizations & Marketdata, sources of data.
- Marketdata's 2015-2019 estimates, 2020-2021 estimates during the pandemic, 2022 & 2025 Forecasts for the Industry, factors affecting growth
- Custom analysis of revenues of sample of non-profit meditation centers reporting to the ProPublica.org database: 2019-2020.
- Outlooks/interview of personnel at The Meditation Society
- The Top 10 American cities for meditation
Meditation Studios and Centers, Chains, Retreats
- Analysis of estimated number of centers, average annual revenues, operating metrics
- Discussion of relationship with yoga studios, cross promotions
- Market Size, methods to estimate revenue (IRS 990 tax forms for non-profits, etc.)
- Residential Meditation Retreats
- Summary: operations, number, attendance, average revenues
- Retreat Profiles for: Spirit Rock, Art of Living, Mii Amo, White Lotus, Rolling Meadows, Green Gulch, The Abbey of Gethsemanie, Menla Mountain, Southern Dharma, Raj Ayurveda Center, Insight Meditation Society, more.
- The role of holistic institutes, meditation courses & workshops they provide, address list of the 16 major U.S. holistic Institutes, estimated revenues from meditation courses.
Yoga Studios & Meditation
- Profile of the yoga market: number of practitioners, studios, spending per person, start-up costs for a yoga studio, market trends, etc.
- Discussion of the connection between yoga and meditation markets
- Yoga industry statistics and metrics
- Findings of the Yoga in America study
- Average earnings of yoga instructors
- Analysis: Estimated market for meditation classes provided by yoga studios (avg. yearly revenues of yoga studios, various sources)
Major Competitor Profiles (address, description, specialties, history, funding, no. of sites in U.S., revenues when available, fees, programs, etc.)
- Kadampa Centers
- Shambhala Centers
- TM Centers - Transcendental Meditation (Maharishi Foundation)
- Inscape
- Unplug Meditation
- Mindful
- OneTaste
- Spirit Rock
- Art of Living
The Online Meditation Market: Apps, Websites, Online Courses
Meditation Apps
- List and description of top meditation apps (Calm, Headspace, Buddhify, Insight Timer, OMG), their funding and niches, costs, subscription models, revenues, downloads.
- Discussion and description of various online meditation courses
- Market size: Marketdata estimates
Company Profiles
- Calm
- Headspace
Online Courses
- Summary & analysis: Free vs. fee-based services, descriptions/examples of programs
- By: The Chopra Center, Gaia, Vipassana Fellowship, Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction.
Meditation Websites
- Descriptions of 10 popular meditation websites
Corporate Meditation Programs
- Discussion of corporate use of meditation in wellness programs, examples of Companies now using meditation for their employees
- Meditation Books, DVDs, CDs Market
Discussion of the market: publishing activity/books by Gaia, Soundstrue, Hay House
- List of some best-selling meditation books by experts (by Deepak Chopra, Jon Kabat-Zinn, others)
- Market size: Marketdata estimate.
- Meditation Supplies & Accessories
- Description of typical meditation supplies purchased by consumers
Other Meditation-Related Companies and Experts (in-depth profiles)
- Mind Body Green
- Eckhart Tolle (SoundsTrue.com)
- Deepak Chopra
- Jon Kabat-Zinn
- Ram Dass
- Gaia Company
- Hay House
Reference Directory of Information Sources
- List of meditation associations, societies, magazines, websites, other sources
Companies Mentioned
- Art of Living
- Calm
- Deepak Chopra
- Eckhart Tolle
- Gaia
- Hay House
- Headspace
- Inscape
- Jon Kabat-Zinn
- Kadampa Centers
- Mind Body Green
- Mindful
- Shambala Centers
- Soundstrue
- Spirit Rock
- TM (Transcendental Meditation) Centers
- Unplug Meditation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v195fk
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005302/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LIFESTYLE MENTAL HEALTH OTHER CONSUMER HEALTH CONSUMER OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/18/2022 08:10 AM/DISC: 11/18/2022 08:10 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005302/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.