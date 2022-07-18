DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022--
The "United States Mobile Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mobile market is constantly changing, due to a combination of effects from the development of new technologies, new smartphones and increasing competition with social apps.
At the same time, the regulatory environment continues to evolve to reflect changing realities.
Moreover, the reduction on revenue from voice and increase from data (including the development of the IoT and the rapid growth of connected cars) creates challenges for the mobile operators.
The US Mobile Market report will discuss all these issues affecting the US.
Moreover, the US Mobile Market also analyses the American smartphone market and provides forecasts for the most important mobile indicators from 2022 until 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Country overview
3. Competitor landscape
4. Regulatory environment
5. Mobile internet
6. The smartphone market
7. Points for actions
