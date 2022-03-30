DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2022--
The "United States Neck Lift Surgery Market Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A neck lift is a cosmetic minimally invasive surgical procedure that removes loose skin to tighten the area's appearance and the tissue underlying the neck skin is repositioned. The changes in facial features that create an aged appearance are due to various reasons, including gravity, genetics, sun exposure, smoking, and stress people demands for neck lifts cosmetic surgery in the US.
In 2020, there was 160,235 neck lifts surgery were performed in the US. Therefore, it is also standard surgery for a surgeon to tighten the platysma muscle along the neck. At the same time, the average neck lift cost was $5,774, according to the ASPS (American Society of Plastic Surgeons).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 United States Neck Lift Surgery Market Insights
3.1 Top 5 Cosmetic Surgical Procedures
3.2 Top 5 Cosmetic Minimally Invasive Procedures
3.3 Top 5 Reconstructive Procedures
3.4 Cosmetic Plastic Demographic Trends Percentage Change by Age Group
3.5 Cosmetic Procedures Percentage Female
3.6 Cosmetic Procedures Percentage Male
3.7 Cosmetic Procedures Percentage Ethnic
3.8 Neck Lift Cosmetic Surgical Procedures
3.9 Neck Lift Cosmetic Surgical Procedures Female
3.10 Neck Lift Cosmetic Minimally-Invasive Procedures Male
3.11 Neck Lift Cosmetic Surgical Procedures by Age
3.12 Neck Lift Cosmetic Surgical Procedures by Regional
3.13 Neck Lift Cosmetic Surgical Procedures by Regional Percentage
3.14 Neck Lift Average Surgeon/Physician Fee
